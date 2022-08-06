What is Ultracavitation and how does it work?

Ultracavitation is a safe, painless and non-invasive therapeutic technique, which uses a low frequency ultrasound to eliminate localized fat and remodel the silhouette, without damaging the microcirculation and adjacent tissues, and can be used in men and women.

This treatment is safe and effective and can be performed in people who want to eliminate localized fat in the belly, arms, buttocks or thighs, for example, but it is not an appropriate technique for people who want to lose weight, being indicated for people with a healthy BMI and body fat percentage within limits.

Results can already be visible from the first session, but it takes about 6 to 10 sessions to get the desired results. Each session can have a price of around 100 reais.

How it works and how it’s done

Ultracavitation is performed with a device called cavitational ultrasound, which emits ultrasonic waves that are capable of creating numerous small-sized gas bubbles, which accumulate body energy and increase in size, creating a stable compression in the cavities of the interstitial fluid of the hypodermis, which will lead to the breakdown of the adipocyte membrane, releasing the fat that is then collected by the lymphatic system and taken to the vascular system, being then sent to the liver to be metabolized.

The procedure is performed in an aesthetic office, by a specialized professional, where the person lies on a stretcher. Then a conductive gel is placed in the region to be treated, where the device is passed slowly, in smooth movements.

The number of sessions depends on the amount of fat located in the region and the person’s response to the treatment, requiring, on average, about 6 to 10 sessions.

what are the results

The results are visible right after the first session, in which about 2 centimeters of body volume are eliminated. Recovery is immediate and results are long-lasting.

Learn about other techniques to eliminate localized fat.

who shouldn’t do

Ultracavitation should not be performed in people with high levels of cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood, in pregnant women, people with labyrinthitis, vascular diseases, heart disease, metabolic syndromes, with metallic prostheses, transplant recipients and people with kidney and liver failure. In addition, it should also not be performed on people who have some type of tumor.

Thus, before performing the procedure, it is important that the person performs tests to check cholesterol and triglyceride levels and that they are evaluated by the doctor.