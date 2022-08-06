Can the baby sleep with the parents?

Newborn babies up to 1 or 2 years old can sleep in the same room as their parents because it helps to increase the emotional bond with the baby, facilitates night feedings, reassures parents when they are worried about sleep or breathing and, according to experts, even lowers the risk of sudden death.

Sudden death can happen until the baby is 1 year old and the most accepted theory for its explanation is that the baby has some respiratory disorder during sleep and cannot wake up and therefore ends up dying during sleep. With the baby sleeping in the same room, it’s easier for a parent to notice that the baby isn’t breathing well, and they can wake him up and provide whatever help is needed.

Risks of baby sleeping in parent’s bed

The risk of a baby sleeping in the parent’s bed is greatest when the baby is about 4 to 6 months old and the parents have habits that can cause the baby to suffocate or crush, such as excessive alcohol consumption, use of sleeping pills or smoking.

In addition, the risks of the baby sleeping in the parents’ bed are related to safety issues, such as the fact that the baby can fall out of bed, since there are no guardrails, and the baby cannot breathe in the middle of pillows, blankets or linen. There is also a risk that one of the parents will roll over to the baby during sleep without realizing it.

So, to avoid the risks, the recommendation is that babies up to 6 months sleep in a crib placed close to the parents’ bed, because that way there is no risk to the baby and the parents are more relaxed.

5 good reasons for the baby to sleep in the parents’ room

Thus, it is recommended that the baby sleeps in the same room as the parents because:

It facilitates night feedings, being a good help for the new mother; It’s easier to soothe the baby with soothing sounds or simply with your presence; There is a lower risk of sudden death, as you can act faster if you notice that the baby is not breathing well; It increases the affective bond that the child grows up more secure, feeling loved for being closer to the parents, at least during the night; Helps you better understand your baby’s sleep habits.

The baby can sleep in the same room as the parents, but it is not recommended that the baby sleep in the same bed as this can be very dangerous putting the baby’s health at risk. Therefore, the ideal thing is that the baby’s crib is placed next to the parents’ bed so that the parents can better observe the baby while they are lying down.