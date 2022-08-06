5 Natural Strategies to Control Gases

Treatment for gas can be done through changes in diet, by consuming more fiber and less foods that ferment in the intestine, in addition to teas such as fennel, which bring relief from discomfort quickly.

However, when the gases are very uncomfortable and are in a very high amount, causing pain and twinges in the belly, the doctor or pharmacist may recommend taking medication, such as Luftal, which reduce symptoms caused by gases, such as pain and abdominal swelling. .

Learn everything you can do to get rid of gas in the following video:

Some guidelines that help in the elimination of gases are:

1. Eat more fiber

A good strategy is to increase the consumption of foods with fiber, such as cereals. All Bran, wheat germ, almonds in shell and eat 5 times a day fruits and vegetables. Check out a list of fiber-rich foods.

2. Avoid foods that ferment in the intestine

Sulfur-rich foods ferment in the intestines to form gases. So, you should avoid eating:

Garlic;

Cod, shrimp, meat, mussels, egg;

Cabbage;

Beans, lentils, soybeans;

Wheat germ.

In addition to reducing the consumption of these foods, it is necessary to drink water, about 1.5 to 2 liters a day. For those who have difficulty ingesting water, you can add half a lemon squeezed to 1 liter of water and drink throughout the day. Adding mint leaves to a bottle of water and ice also slightly alters the taste of the water, making it easier to drink water.

3. Drink tea

Another way to drink more water is to make a specific tea that helps eliminate gas, such as lemon balm or fennel tea. These teas can be taken warm or iced and help eliminate intestinal gas, bringing relief from symptoms quickly and naturally. Learn more about Teas for intestinal gas.

4. Massage the belly

Another strategy that helps loosen the bowels is to walk for 20-30 minutes and massage the area between the belly button and the intimate area, while sitting on the toilet, for example. This stimulus helps to loosen the intestines, which normally promotes the release of trapped gases, with relief from discomfort.

5. Make an enema

Emptying the intestine by opting for an enema is also an option. In the pharmacy there are several options, such as the glycerin suppository, which also helps in the elimination of stools.

To combat stomach gas, you should avoid chewing gum, talking while eating or eating too fast to eliminate the possibility of swallowing air, as well as eliminating sodas and carbonated drinks from your diet.

when to go to the doctor

It is advisable to seek medical help when the pain caused by the gases is very intense and there are no signs of improvement even after following the above guidelines, or when the person regularly has very foul-smelling gas and has a bloated belly.

In this situation, the doctor must evaluate the health and check if there is any important intestinal alteration, which should be treated, such as food intolerance or Crohn’s disease, for example. Some of the symptoms that this disease can cause include intestinal irritation, bleeding, sensitivity to some foods, diarrhea and intestinal pain.

Watch the following video with Drauzio Varella and Tatiana Zanin, and learn what could be causing intestinal gas: