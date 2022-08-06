Shoulder arthroscopy: what it is, recovery and possible risks

Shoulder arthroscopy is a surgical procedure in which the orthopedist makes a small access in the shoulder skin and inserts a small optic, to evaluate the internal structures of the shoulder, such as bones, tendons and ligaments, for example, and carry out the indicated treatments. This is a minimally invasive surgery.

Usually, arthroscopy is used in cases of acute and chronic shoulder injuries that do not improve with the use of medication and physical therapy, serving as a form of diagnostic complementation. That is, through this procedure, the orthopedist can confirm the previous diagnosis made through other complementary exams, such as magnetic resonance imaging or ultrasound, and perform, at the same time, the treatment, if necessary.

Some of the treatments performed through arthroscopy are:

Repair of ligaments, in case of rupture;

Removal of inflamed tissue;

Removal of loose cartilage;

Frozen shoulder treatment;

Assessment and treatment of shoulder instability.

However, if the problem is more serious, such as a fracture or complete tear of the ligaments, it may be necessary to schedule a traditional surgery, using arthroscopy only to diagnose the problem.

What is arthroscopy recovery like?

The recovery time for shoulder arthroscopy is significantly faster than for traditional surgery, but may vary by injury and procedure. In addition, arthroscopy has a greater advantage in relation to healing, as there are no extensive cuts, which makes scars smaller.

During the postoperative period it is very important to follow all the doctor’s instructions, and some of the most important care includes:

Use arm immobilization recommended by the orthopedist, for the indicated time;

recommended by the orthopedist, for the indicated time; Don’t strain your arm on the operated side;

on the operated side; Taking painkillers and anti-inflammatory drugs prescribed by the doctor;

prescribed by the doctor; Sleep with the head of the bed raised and sleep on the other shoulder;

and sleep on the other shoulder; Applying ice or gel packs over the shoulder during the 1st week, taking care of the surgical wounds.

In addition, it is still very important to start physical therapy 2 or 3 weeks after arthroscopy to regain full range of motion and joint range.

Possible risks of shoulder arthroscopy

This is a very safe surgical procedure, however, like any other surgery, it has a low risk of infection, bleeding, or damage to blood vessels or nerves.

To reduce the chances of these complications, you should select a qualified and certified professional, especially an orthopedist who specializes in shoulder and elbow surgery.