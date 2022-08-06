Homemade face masks for acne skin

Acne skin is usually oily skin, which is more prone to clogged hair follicle opening and bacteria growth, leading to blackheads and whiteheads.

To prevent this from happening, you can use face masks that absorb excess fat, soothe the skin and fight the bacteria that contribute to the appearance of acne.

1. Clay Cucumber Face Mask

Cucumber cleanses and refreshes oily skin, clay absorbs excess oil produced by the skin, and juniper and lavender essence oils are purifying and also help to normalize oil production, preventing the appearance of acne. However, if you don’t have these essential oils at home, you can prepare the mask just with yogurt, cucumber and clay.

Ingredients

2 teaspoons of low-fat plain yogurt;

1 tablespoon of finely chopped cucumber pulp;

2 teaspoons of cosmetic clay;

2 drops of lavender essential oil;

1 drop of juniper essential oil.

Preparation mode

Add all the ingredients and mix well until you get a paste. Then clean the skin and apply the mask, leaving it on for 15 minutes. Finally, remove the paste with a warm, damp towel.

See more home remedies that help eliminate pimples.

2. Comfrey, honey and clay face mask

Yogurt softens and smoothes the skin, comfrey helps to repair pimples, and clay helps remove excess oil and impurities.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of low-fat plain yogurt;

1 tablespoon of dried comfrey leaves;

1 teaspoon of honey;

1 teaspoon of cosmetic clay.

Preparation mode

Grind the comfrey in a coffee mill and mix all the ingredients to obtain a malleable mask. Then spread on clean skin and leave for 15 minutes and finally remove with a warm, damp towel.

Discover the different types of clay used in aesthetic treatments and their benefits for the skin.

3. Oatmeal and Yogurt Face Mask

Oatmeal soothes and gently exfoliates, yogurt soothes the skin, and lavender and eucalyptus essential oils fight bacteria that contribute to pimples.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of finely ground oat flakes;

1 tablespoon of low-fat plain yogurt;

2 drops of lavender essential oil;

1 drop of eucalyptus essential oil.

Preparation mode

Grind the oat flakes to a fine flour in a grinder or coffee mill, then add the ingredients and mix well. The mask should be passed over the face and left to act for about 15 minutes, then removed with a warm, damp towel.

4. Night face mask

Leaving a face mask on overnight that contains tea tree and clay helps to remove impurities, fight the bacteria responsible for the appearance of acne and heal the lesions.

Ingredients

2 drops of tea tree essential oil;

1/2 teaspoon of cosmetic clay;

5 drops of water.

Preparation mode

Mix the ingredients until you get a thick paste and then apply a small amount on the pimples, leaving it to act overnight.

Also watch the following video and see more tips to help eliminate pimples: