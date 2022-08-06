Main sexually transmitted diseases – Tua Saúde

Sexually transmitted diseases, known as STDs, are diseases that can be avoided through protected sex. Although some STDs are curable with the correct treatment, such as chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis, for example, others have no cure and can be very debilitating, as in the case of AIDS, in which the person’s immune system is extremely weakened, exposing it to various infectious agents.

Treatment of STDs is done according to the cause and may aim to eliminate the causative agent, usually bacteria, or relieve symptoms, as in the case of diseases caused by viruses, such as herpes and HPV, for example, since that antivirals cannot expel the virus from the body. In addition, it is determined by the urologist, in the case of men, or by the gynecologist, in the case of women.

Symptoms vary between men and women, but in general, there may be discharge, the presence of blisters or sores in the genital area, and pain or burning when urinating. Learn what are the symptoms of STDs in men and the symptoms in women.

The best way to prevent an STD is to use a condom in all intimate contacts, as it prevents direct contact between the genitals, in addition to preventing contact with the infectious agent.

genital herpes

Genital herpes is a sexually transmitted disease caused by viruses that, when in contact with the genital mucosa, cause symptoms such as sores or blisters in the genital region that contain a virus-rich liquid, in addition to pain and burning when urinating. In addition to being spread through unprotected intimate contact, genital herpes can also be spread through direct contact with blisters or sores. Learn how to identify the symptoms of genital herpes.

There is no cure for this STD, as the virus cannot be eliminated from the body, but the symptoms can be controlled with the use of antiviral drugs, such as Acyclovir or Valaciclovir, 2 times a day or according to the urologist’s recommendation, in in the case of men, or gynecologist, in the case of women. Learn more about treatment for genital herpes.

HPV

HPV, also called rooster comb, is an STD caused by the Human Papilloma Virus that causes the formation of warts in the genital region, which do not cause pain but are contagious, transmitting the virus from one person to another. See how to identify HPV.

Treatment for HPV is done with the aim of reducing symptoms and eliminating warts, and is usually done with drugs capable of relieving symptoms, reducing the chances of transmissibility and preventing the progression to cancer, such as Podofilox, Retinoids and Acid. trichloroacetic. Learn all about treatment for HPV.

trichomoniasis

Trichomoniasis is caused by the parasite Trichomonas sp., which can infect both men and women, causing symptoms such as yellow-green, foul-smelling discharge in women, and itching and sensation when urinating or during ejaculation. Learn how to differentiate the symptoms of trichomoniasis in men and women.

Trichomoniasis, in addition to being transmitted through unprotected sexual contact, can also be transmitted through sharing wet towels, for example. Treatment is indicated by the urologist or gynecologist and is usually done with the use of antibiotics, such as Tinidazole or Metronidazole, for 5 to 7 days. It is recommended that during treatment the person avoids having sexual intercourse, as the disease is easily transmitted. Understand how to treat trichomoniasis.

Chlamydia

Chlamydia is a sexually transmitted disease caused by the bacteria Chlamydia trachomatis, which is usually asymptomatic but can also cause symptoms such as yellowish discharge in women, as well as pain and burning when urinating that can also be felt in men. Multiple sexual partners, frequent douching and lack of protection during sexual intercourse are factors that can increase the chances of infection by the bacteria. Learn about the symptoms and how Chlamydia is transmitted.

This disease has a cure if the treatment is carried out as indicated by the doctor and is usually done with the use of antibiotics for about 7 days, such as Azithromycin, for example. The correct treatment is able to eliminate the bacteria and thus avoid complications such as Pelvic Inflammatory Disease and infertility. Understand how chlamydia is treated.

Gonorrhea

Gonorrhea is an STD that is cured with proper treatment, which is usually antibiotics such as Azithromycin and Ceftriaxone for 7 to 14 days or as directed by a doctor. Treatment with antibiotics is able to eliminate the bacteria causing the disease, with remission of the disease. Even if the sexual partner does not show symptoms, it is also important that they undergo treatment to prevent transmission of the disease. Learn more about treatment for gonorrhea.

Symptoms of gonorrhea usually appear after 2 to 10 days of contamination and can be transmitted through unprotected intimate contact, from mother to child during childbirth and, more rarely, through the use of contaminated underwear and objects. Here’s how you get it and how to tell if it’s gonorrhea.

AIDS

AIDS is normally transmitted through unprotected sexual contact, however the virus can be transmitted from person to person through the exchange of needles or contact with the blood of infected people. Symptoms of AIDS may appear 3 to 6 weeks after contact with the HIV virus and include fever, malaise and weight loss. Know what are the main symptoms of AIDS.

Treatment is done through the use of various drugs that act against the HIV virus, as well as drugs that can increase the person’s immunity.

Syphilis

Syphilis is an STD that, when treated correctly and according to medical advice, is curable. The first symptom of syphilis is a sore in the genital area that does not bleed and does not hurt and that usually appears after unprotected intimate contact with an infected person. Know the symptoms of syphilis.

When syphilis is not treated properly, the disease can progress and can be classified according to symptoms as:

Primary syphilis: it is the initial stage of the disease and is characterized by the presence of small reddish sores, called hard chancre, on Organs genitals;

it is the initial stage of the disease and is characterized by the presence of small reddish sores, called hard chancre, on Organs genitals; Secondary syphilis: which is characterized by the presence of pinkish or brownish spots on the skin, mouth, nose, palms and soles of the feet. In addition, internal organs may be compromised due to the spread of the bacteria;

which is characterized by the presence of pinkish or brownish spots on the skin, mouth, nose, palms and soles of the feet. In addition, internal organs may be compromised due to the spread of the bacteria; Tertiary syphilis or neurosyphilis: occurs when secondary syphilis is not treated properly, leading to larger lesions on the skin, mouth, and nose. In addition, in tertiary syphilis, the bacteria can invade the central nervous system, reaching the meninges and spinal cord and causing symptoms such as memory loss, depression and paralysis, for example. Learn how to identify and treat neurosyphilis.

Treatment is usually done with the use of Penicillin G or erythromycin, which are antibiotics capable of eliminating the Treponema pallidum, which is the bacterium that causes syphilis. Understand how syphilis is treated.

