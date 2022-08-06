What is Beck’s Triad

Beck’s Triad is characterized by a set of three signs that are associated with cardiac tamponade, such as muffled heart sounds, decreased blood pressure, and dilated neck veins, hindering the heart’s ability to pump blood.

Cardiac tamponade consists of the accumulation of fluid between the two membranes of the pericardium, which are responsible for the lining of the heart, generating the previously described signs and symptoms such as increased heart and respiratory rate, chest pain, cold and purple feet and hands, lack of of appetite, difficulty swallowing and coughing.

Learn the most common causes that may be at the origin of cardiac tamponade.

Beck’s triad can be explained as follows:

1. Muffled heart sounds

When an injury to the heart occurs, for example, an increase in intrapericardial pressure can be generated due to the accumulation of fluid in the pericardial space, which is the space between the heart and the pericardium, a kind of sac attached to the heart, which surrounds it. . This accumulation of fluid around the heart will drown out the sound of the heartbeat, which is the first component of Beck’s triad.

2. Decreased blood pressure

This change in intracardiac pressure compromises cardiac filling, because the heart will not be able to work properly, thus decreasing cardiac output, which is reflected in a decrease in blood pressure, according to Beck’s triad sign.

3. Dilation of neck veins

As a consequence of the decreased cardiac output, the heart will also have difficulty receiving all the venous blood coming from the rest of the body to the heart, which will cause blood to pool, leading to the third sign of Beck’s triad, dilation of the neck veils, also known as jugular distension.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of cardiac tamponade must be done urgently and usually consists of performing a pericardiocentesis, which is a type of surgical procedure that aims to remove excess fluid from the heart, which is a temporary procedure that only relieves symptoms and can save the patient’s life.

After that, the doctor may perform more invasive surgery to remove a part of the pericardium, drain blood, or remove blood clots, for example.

In addition, replacement of blood volume with fluids and administration of medication to normalize blood pressure and administration of oxygen with the aim of reducing the load on the heart can also be performed.