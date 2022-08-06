Foods Rich in Vitamins – Your Health

Foods rich in vitamins serve to keep skin healthy, hair beautiful and the body balanced, preventing diseases such as anemia, scurvy, pellagra and even hormonal or developmental problems.

The best way to ingest vitamins is through a colorful diet because foods do not have just one vitamin and this variety of nutrients makes the diet more balanced and healthy. Therefore, even when eating an orange, which is rich in Vitamin C, fiber, other vitamins and minerals are also ingested.

types of vitamins

There are two types of vitamins: the fat-soluble ones, such as vitamin A, D, E, K; which are mainly present in foods such as milk, fish oils, seeds and vegetables, such as broccoli, for example.

And the other vitamins are water-soluble vitamins, such as B vitamins and vitamin C, which are found in foods like liver, brewer’s yeast and citrus fruits, for example.

Vitamin rich food table

Vitamin main sources Important for Vitamin A Liver, milk, eggs. Skin integrity and eye health. Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Pork, Brazil nuts, oatmeal. Improve digestion and is a natural mosquito repellent. Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Liver, brewer’s yeast, oat bran. Nail, hair and skin health Vitamin B3 (Niacin) Brewer’s yeast, liver, peanuts. nervous system health Vitamin B5 (Pantothenic Acid) Fresh pasta, liver, sunflower seeds. Combat stress and maintain the normal functioning of the gastrointestinal tract Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine) Liver, banana, salmon. prevent arteriosclerosis biotin Peanuts, hazelnuts, wheat bran. Carbohydrate and protein metabolism. Folic acid Liver, brewer’s yeast, lentils. It participates in the formation of blood cells, preventing anemia and strengthening the immune system. Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Liver, clams, oysters. Formation of red blood cells and integrity of the gastrointestinal mucosa. Vitamin C Strawberry, kiwi, orange. Strengthen blood vessels and accelerate the healing of wounds and burns. Vitamin D Cod liver oil, salmon oil, oysters. Bone strengthening. Vitamin E Wheat germ oil, sunflower seeds, hazelnut. Skin integrity. vitamin K Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower. Blood clotting, decreasing the bleeding time of a wound.

Foods rich in vitamins also have minerals, such as magnesium and iron, which help fight physical and mental fatigue, cramps and even anemia, for example.

Vitamins and minerals are important nutrients that prevent the onset of disease. Watch the following video and check out some foods rich in vitamins and minerals and the health benefits they have:

When to take vitamin supplements

Vitamin supplements, such as Centrum, are generally used when there is a greater need for these nutrients by the body, such as during pregnancy or breastfeeding, for example.

In addition, vitamin supplements have also been used as a supplement to enrich the diet due to excessive stress or physical exercise, for example, because in these situations the body needs more vitamins.

The intake of vitamin supplements or any other nutrient should only be used under the guidance of a doctor or nutritionist.

What are the fattening vitamins

Vitamins have no calories and therefore do not make you fat. However, vitamin supplementation, especially B vitamins, as it helps to regulate the body’s functions can lead to an increase in appetite so that when ingesting more food, the lack of some nutrient can be compensated.