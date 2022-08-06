5 tips to control urinary incontinence

To help control urinary incontinence, care should be taken with food, such as avoiding drinking too much coffee throughout the day and avoiding excessive consumption of diuretic foods, as they will increase urinary frequency.

Urinary incontinence is the loss of control of holding in pee, which escapes during minor efforts, such as coughing or sneezing, or which comes in the form of a sudden urge to urinate, not giving time to reach the bathroom.

So, here are 5 feeding tips to reduce the frequency and these urine leaks happen.

If you prefer, watch the video that has all this information:

1. Reduce coffee consumption

Coffee is a diuretic drink because it contains caffeine, a substance that stimulates the production of urine and therefore should be avoided. A good tip is to drink decaffeinated coffee or reduce the size of the cup and the frequency of coffees throughout the day, being attentive to notice changes in urinary frequency.

In addition to coffee, drinks rich in caffeine should also be avoided, such as cola and energy drinks, and diuretic teas, such as green tea, mate tea, black tea, parsley and hibiscus. See all foods rich in caffeine.

2. Drink plenty of water

Although water stimulates the production of urine, it is important to stay well hydrated to avoid problems such as constipation and urinary tract infection. In addition, water is important to maintain blood pressure control, to eliminate toxins from the body and to prevent dryness in the skin and hair.

3. Avoid diuretic and spicy foods

Diuretic foods stimulate urine production and help fight fluid retention, but they can increase the frequency of urinary incontinence. These foods are: zucchini, cantaloupe, watermelon, asparagus, endives, grapes, loquat, peaches, artichokes, celery, eggplant, cauliflower. Spicy foods rich in pepper can irritate the urinary tract, making bladder control more difficult.

Thus, you should avoid consuming 2 or more of these foods at the same time, and observe if any food on this list has an influence to increase incontinence episodes. See the complete list of diuretic foods.

4. Keep your weight under control

Keeping your weight under control is important for better bladder control because excess abdominal fat increases pressure on the bladder, forcing urine out. As you lose weight, your belly size decreases, reducing the amount of weight on your bladder.

5. Avoid alcoholic beverages

An important point is to avoid the consumption of alcoholic beverages, as they have a strong diuretic power and greatly stimulate the production of urine, also leading the body to a state of dehydration.

The complete treatment for urinary incontinence is done with strategies such as medication, physical therapy, food and, in some cases, surgery. So, in addition to food care, also see some exercises that help you have greater bladder control.

Also watch the following video, in which nutritionist Tatiana Zanin, Rosana Jatobá and Silvia Faro talk in a relaxed way about urinary incontinence: