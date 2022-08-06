Symptoms and Treatment for Secondary Bone Cancer

Secondary bone cancer, also known as bone metastases, is the most common form of skeletal cancer and is most often a consequence of a primary tumor. That is, before the bones are affected, a malignant tumor has developed elsewhere in the body, such as the lung, prostate, kidneys, thyroid, bladder or stomach, and cancer cells from the primary tumor travel to the bones through the blood. or the lymph.

Secondary bone cancer can arise from any type of tumor, but the types that are most likely to spread to the bones are breast, lung, prostate, kidney, and thyroid cancer.

In addition, secondary bone cancer normally, there’s no cureas it appears in a very advanced stage of cancer, and its treatment is palliative, maintaining the patient’s comfort to reduce discomfort and pain.

main symptoms

The main symptoms of secondary bone cancer can be:

Pain in the bones, very intense during rest and especially at night, not relieved by taking painkillers;

Difficulty moving;

Fever;

Weight loss for no apparent reason;

Muscle pain.

In addition to these symptoms, the occurrence of fractures with no apparent cause can also be suggestive of bone cancer, and should be investigated.

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis of bone cancer is based on clinical history, physical examination and complementary tests. Thus, radiography, tomography, magnetic resonance imaging and bone scintigraphy may be indicated, which is an exam that allows the identification of metastases. Understand how the bone scintigraphy exam is done.

Treatment for secondary bone cancer

The treatment for secondary bone cancer is performed by a multidisciplinary team, which must be made up of an orthopedist, an oncologist, a general practitioner, a psychologist, a radiotherapist and a nursing team.

The main objective of the treatment is to treat the primary cancer and avoid pathological fractures, and therefore, preventive surgeries are often performed to prevent complications and improve the person’s quality of life.