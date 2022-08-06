Reiter syndrome: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Reiter’s Syndrome, also known as reactive arthritis, is a disease that causes inflammation of the joints and tendons, mainly in the knees, ankles and feet that appears about 1 to 4 weeks after a urinary or intestinal infection by Chlamydia sp., salmonella sp. or Shigella sp., for example. This disease, in addition to being characterized by inflammation of the joints, can also involve the eyes and urogenital system, resulting in symptoms.

This disease is more common in young men, between 20 and 40 years old, and is not contagious, but as it happens as a consequence of an infection, there can be transmission of the disease. chlamydia through unprotected sexual contact. However, not every time the person has contact with the related bacteria, the disease develops.

Treatment for Reiter’s Syndrome should be done according to the doctor’s guidance and, although there is no cure, it has control and ways to relieve symptoms, and it is important to perform physiotherapy sessions during treatment.

Symptoms of Reiter’s Syndrome

The symptoms of Reiter’s Syndrome are mainly pain and inflammation of the joints, but other symptoms include:

Exit of pus from the genital organ;

Pain when urinating;

Conjunctivitis;

Appearance of sores that do not cause pain in the mouth, tongue or genital organ;

Skin lesions on the soles of the feet and palms;

Presence of yellow dirt under fingernails and toenails.

The symptoms of Reiter’s Syndrome appear about 7 to 14 days after an infection and may disappear after 3 or 4 months, however, they often reappear after a few weeks. The diagnosis of Reiter’s Syndrome can be made by evaluating the symptoms presented by the patient, blood test, gynecological examination or biopsy. Learn how to identify the symptoms and how to diagnose Reiter Syndrome.

how is the treatment

Treatment for Reiter’s Syndrome should be guided by a rheumatologist, but treatment is usually done with antibiotics, such as Amoxicillin or Ciprofloxacin, to treat the infection if it is still active, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs to relieve the symptoms of Reiter’s syndrome. inflammation.

In addition, physiotherapy is also recommended to recover the movements of inflamed joints and reduce pain. In more severe cases, it may still be necessary to use immunosuppressive drugs, such as Methotrexate and Cyclosporine, to reduce the inflammatory process in the joints.