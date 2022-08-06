8 steps to combat knee pain after running

To treat knee pain after running, you may need to apply an anti-inflammatory ointment such as Diclofenac or Ibuprofen, apply cold compresses or, if necessary, replace running training with a walk until the pain subsides.

Generally, knee pain is a symptom that can appear due to Iliotibial Band Friction Syndrome, known as SABI, which is more often in people who run every day and is characterized by pain on the side of the knee.

However, pain after running can also arise due to problems such as wear and tear on the joint or tendonitis, and when the pain does not disappear after a week or progressively increases, it is advised to stop running and seek an orthopedist or physical therapist to identify the cause. knee pain, and diagnostic tests such as x-rays or CT scans may be necessary. See more about knee pain.

So, some strategies that can help relieve pain after running include:

1. Use the self massage roller

The foam roller for self massage, also known as foam roller, is excellent for fighting knee, calf, quadriceps and back pain. You just need to place the roller on the floor and let it slide over the painful area for 5-10 minutes. The ideal is to have a large roller, with about 30 cm that is very firm to be able to support your body weight, since you will have to keep your body weight on top of the roller.

2. Use knee ice

If you experience pain after a run, you can apply a cold compress or ice to the knee, especially when it is swollen and red, as it helps to reduce pain and inflammation.

In these cases, it is necessary for the ice to act for about 15 minutes, applying at least 2 times a day, one of the applications should be right after the race. It is also important to place a thin cloth under the ice to avoid burning the skin, which can be a bag of frozen vegetables, ice cubes from the fridge or specific bags of cold water that you can buy at the pharmacy.

Also, after applying the ice, a small knee massage can be done, moving the round bone of the knee from side to side for 3 to 5 minutes.

3. Wear running shoes

It’s important to wear proper running shoes whenever you train because they better accommodate your foot and reduce the likelihood of injury. Outside of training, you should wear comfortable shoes that allow you to support your feet well, and therefore have a rubber sole measuring no more than 2.5 cm. Also, if possible, one should choose to run on dirt roads, because the impact on the knees is less. See a complete plan to run 5 and 10 km gradually and without getting injured.

4. Use knee tensioner

Generally, placing an elastic band on the knee throughout the day helps to immobilize it and decrease pain, as the tensioner promotes a feeling of tightness and comfort. Also, running with a bandaged knee can lessen the pain.

5. Do light stretches 2 times a day

When pain arises in the knee during the race or shortly after finishing, stretch gently, bending the leg backwards and holding it with one hand or sit in a chair with both feet on the floor and slowly stretch the leg with the affected knee. , about 10 times, repeating for 3 sets.

6. Take painkillers and anti-inflammatories

Knee pain after running may subside after taking a pain reliever such as Paracetamol or applying an anti-inflammatory ointment such as Cataflan every 8 hours. However, its use should only be done after indication of the doctor or orthopedist.

In addition, in some cases, such as ligament injury, knee surgery may be necessary, to place a prosthesis, for example.

7. Eat anti-inflammatory foods daily

Some foods that can help you recover from pain after a run include garlic, tuna, ginger, turmeric, salmon, chia seeds, drops of sage or rosemary essential oil because they have anti-inflammatory properties.

8. Rest

When knee pain is severe after running, you should avoid doing strenuous efforts such as not jumping, cycling or walking fast so as not to increase the pain and make the problem worse.

To help relieve pain after running, you can lie down on a couch or bed and support your feet, placing a pillow under your knees, as resting for at least 20 minutes helps reduce swelling and inflammation. .

Check out some other tips to relieve knee pain in the following video: