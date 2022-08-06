What is pansy and what are the benefits of the plant

Pansy is a medicinal plant, also known as Bastard Pansy, Brave Pansy, Trinity Herb or Field Violet, traditionally used as a diuretic, in cases of constipation and to potentiate the metabolism.

Its scientific name is tricolor viola and can be purchased in natural products stores, compounding pharmacies and in some street markets.

what is it for

It has been scientifically proven that pansy has a beneficial effect in the treatment of skin diseases with slight release of pus, and in cases of cradle cap, due to its composition rich in flavonoids, mucilages and tannins.

How to use

The parts used of the pansy are its flowers, leaves and stem to make teas, compresses or to complete desserts with its candied petals.

Pansy Bath: put 2 to 3 tablespoons of pansy in a liter of boiling water and let it rest for 10 to 15 minutes. Then strain and pour into the bath water;

Pansy compresses: put 1 teaspoon of pansy in 250 ml of boiling water for 10 to 15 minutes. Strain, dip a compress in the mixture and then apply on the area to be treated.

Possible side effects

Pansy side effects include skin allergies when used in excess.

who shouldn’t use

Pansy is contraindicated in people allergic to plant components.