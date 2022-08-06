Green, red and yellow peppers: benefits and recipes

The pepper has a very intense flavor, it can be eaten raw, cooked or roasted, it is very versatile, and is scientifically called capsicum annuum. There are yellow, green, red, orange or purple peppers, and the color of the fruit has an influence on the flavor and aroma, but all are very aromatic and are very good for the skin, circulation, and to enrich a balanced and varied diet.

This vegetable is rich in vitamins A, C, B vitamins and minerals, and has antioxidant and anti-aging properties, and other health benefits.

what are the benefits

Some of the most important benefits of bell peppers are:

Strengthens the immune system, due to its composition in antioxidants, which fight free radicals;

It exerts an anti-aging action, due to the antioxidants and vitamins of the B complex, essential for cell growth and renewal. In addition, vitamin C also contributes to collagen formation.;

It helps in the absorption of iron, due to the presence in vitamin C;

Contributes to the maintenance of healthy bones and teeth, because it has calcium in its composition;

Contributes to the maintenance of healthy vision, due to the composition of vitamin A and C.

In addition, bell peppers are also a great food to include in weight loss diets, as they are low in calories and help keep you feeling full.

How to make the most of the benefits

Peppers must be heavy, have a healthy, green stem, and the skin must be soft, firm and wrinkle-free, and peppers with dents or black spots must be avoided. A good way to preserve peppers is in a plastic bag, in the fridge, without washing.

To take advantage of the fat-soluble carotenoids that are in their composition, they can be ingested seasoned with olive oil, which facilitates their transport through the body and optimizes their absorption.

Nutritional information

In the following table, the nutritional composition of 100 g of yellow, green or red peppers can be consulted:

Yellow pepper Green pepper red pepper Energy 28 kcal 21 kcal 23 kcal Protein 1.2 g 1.1 g 1.0 g lipid 0.4 g 0.2 g 0.1 g Carbohydrate 6 g 4.9 g 5.5 g Fiber 1.9 g 2.6 g 1.6 g Calcium 10 mg 9 mg 6 mg Magnesium 11 mg 8 mg 11 mg Phosphor 22 mg 17 mg 20 mg Potassium 221 mg 174 mg 211 mg Vitamin C 201 mg 100 mg 158 mg Vitamin A 0.67 mg 1.23 mg 0.57 mg Vitamin B6 0.06 mg – 0.02 mg

In order to maintain the nutritional quality of bell peppers, it should preferably be eaten raw, however, even if cooked, it will still have health benefits.

Recipes with chili

Peppers can be used in the preparation of various recipes, such as soups, salads and juices, or used as an accompaniment. Some examples of chili recipes are:

1. Stuffed peppers

The stuffed peppers recipe can be prepared as follows:

Ingredients

140 g of brown rice;

4 peppers of a color of your choice;

2 tablespoons of olive oil;

1 minced garlic clove;

4 chopped onions;

1 chopped celery stalk;

3 tablespoons of chopped walnuts;

2 peeled and chopped tomatoes;

1 tablespoon of lemon juice;

50 g of raisins;

4 tablespoons of grated cheese;

2 tablespoons of fresh basil;

Salt and pepper to taste.

Preparation mode

Preheat the oven to 180ºC and cook the rice in a bowl of water seasoned with salt for about 35 minutes, then drain. Meanwhile, with a knife, cut the top of the peppers, remove the seeds, and place both parts in boiling water for 2 minutes and remove at the end and drain well.

Then heat half the oil in a large skillet and sauté the garlic and onions, stirring for 3 minutes. Then add the celery, walnuts, tomatoes, lemon juice and raisins, and saute for another 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and mix the rice, cheese, chopped basil, salt and pepper.

Finally, you can stuff the peppers with the previous mixture and place them on an oven tray, cover with the top parts, season with the remaining oil, place an aluminum foil on top and bake in the oven for 45 minutes. .

2. Chili juice

To prepare a chili juice, you need:

Ingredients

1 red bell pepper without seeds;

2 carrots;

Half sweet potato;

1 teaspoon of sesame.

Preparation mode

Extract the juice of the pepper, carrots and sweet potato, and beat with the sesame. You can put it in the fridge.