Mouth sores can be caused by canker sores, by small blows or irritations in this region, or by viral or bacterial infections. Cold sores are an example of a common infection caused by a virus, which causes small, painful and burning blisters in the region of the lips. To learn more about this infection, check out herpes symptoms and how to cure.

In some rarer cases, especially when the ulcer persists for more than 1 week, they can also indicate more serious conditions, such as lichen planus, syphilis, oral chancroid, lupus or ulcers caused by reaction to certain medications, such as Alendronate, anti-inflammatory. inflammatory drugs or chemotherapy, for example.

When the mouth sore appears, it is necessary to seek medical or dental care, so that they can assess the characteristics of the lesion and identify the reason for the change. Generally, these lesions disappear in about 7 to 10 days, when their cause is resolved, however, in more complicated situations they may need treatment with drugs such as antibiotics, steroids or immunosuppressants, depending on each case.

So, the main causes of mouth sores and what to do in each case are:

1. Canker sores

Canker sore, scientifically called aphthous stomatitis, is characterized by the appearance of one or more rounded ulcers that are usually small and rounded. It can appear anywhere in the mouth, such as the lip, tongue, cheek, palate or even the throat, causing a lot of pain and difficulty eating and speaking.

The appearance of canker sores can be related to bites, consumption of citrus foods, change in the pH of the mouth due to poor digestion, lack of vitamins or allergy to medications, and even stress. In cases of recurrent canker sores, although its cause is not fully explained, it may be related to imbalances in the immune system.

how to treat: the canker sore can heal without the need for medication, being indicated to remove its triggering causes. In some cases, especially when the canker sore is uncomfortable and painful, the use of anesthetic ointments such as benzocaine, topical corticosteroids such as Triamcinolone or Fluocinonide, or healing agents such as Polycresulene may be indicated.

In addition, it is important to improve the diet and go to the doctor so that the cause of the decrease in the activity of the immune system is found and, thus, it can be possible to start the appropriate treatment.

Learn about the best cold sore remedies and home remedies.

2. Cold sores

Virus infections are one of the main causes of mouth sores, mainly caused by cold sores. This infection is acquired through contamination by the virus herpes simplex due to contact with secretions from other people’s active lesions.

Cold sores are characterized by small blisters that are painful and may be accompanied by redness, itching and burning, which usually disappear in about 10 to 14 days.

how to treat: the doctor may be able to guide the use of antiviral drugs, such as Acyclovir, in pill or ointment, to speed up the healing process. To relieve pain or discomfort, it may also indicate preparations containing anesthetics.

Check out the following video for some tips to cure herpes:

Other types of viruses that can also cause mouth sores are HIV, Coxsackie virus, Epstein-barr virus and Cytomegalovirus (CMV), for example. In addition, injuries can be caused by bacteria, such as those that cause gingivitis, syphilis or chancroid, for example. Necrotizing ulcerative gingivitis is a more serious form of gingivitis, which can cause large lesions in the gum area. Learn more about what it is and how to treat necrotizing ulcerative gingivitis.

3. Injured

Small mouth sores can form in everyday life, and often their cause can go unnoticed. Some examples are those formed by accidental bites, an ill-fitting denture, orthodontic appliances or even an exaggerated brushing.

Some people can cause mouth sores from eating very hot or cold foods, causing a thermal burn, which is most common on the tongue or palate. In addition, irritation can also arise from mucosal contact with very acidic or basic substances, such as acetylsalicylic acid, trichloroacetic acid or some oral care products, for example.

how to treat: this type of wound usually heals in a few days, if the cause has been removed. The dentist may indicate an ointment that facilitates healing, such as Polycresulene, for example. It is also recommended the adjustment of the prosthesis or any other orthodontic device and better teeth washing technique.

In cases of injuries that arise frequently, it is important to observe if there is any habit, such as biting and scratching or if there is the use of any product that may be causing the problem. In case it is caused by stress or anxiety, consultation with a psychologist can help to treat these problems.

4. Other diseases

Some of the systemic diseases related to mouth sores include:

Behcet’s Disease;

lichen planus;

Pemphigus;

Erythema multiforme;

lupus erythematosus;

Celiac disease,

Crohn’s disease;

Cancer.

Autoimmune and gastrointestinal diseases are worrisome causes of mouth sores, and they tend to last longer and be associated with other symptoms, such as fever, weight loss, tiredness, diarrhea or other injuries in the body, such as in the genital region, for example.

how to treat: the treatment of these diseases is carried out by a rheumatologist, gastroenterologist, general practitioner or oncologist, with specific medications, which may include steroids, immunosuppressants or chemotherapy, for example.

In addition, mouth sores can be caused by drug reactions, which cause inflammation in the lining of the mouth and can lead to ulcerations. Some drugs associated with this effect are Alendronate, anti-inflammatories, chemotherapy, Penicillamine, Sertraline, Losartan, Captopril or Indinavir, for example. The treatment is done with the removal or replacement of these drugs by the doctor.