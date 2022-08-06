Symptoms of Gastritis in Pregnancy and how to treat it

Treatment for gastritis in pregnancy is mainly done through changes in diet, preferring a diet rich in vegetables and avoiding foods with caffeine, fried foods and soft drinks, and with the help of natural remedies such as chamomile tea. The doctor may also recommend medications that reduce stomach acidity to help control symptoms, however they should be avoided as much as possible.

The chances of having gastritis during pregnancy increase due to hormonal changes and the increase in stress and anxiety that are normal at this stage. In addition, the enlarged uterus can compress the abdominal organs, which can cause reflux, intestinal changes, and worsening of gastric symptoms. See also the symptoms and treatment of reflux in pregnancy.

It is important to note that gastritis does not harm the baby, but medication to combat this problem should only be taken according to medical advice.

main symptoms

The symptoms of gastritis during pregnancy are the same as other stages of life, and may appear:

Heartburn and stomach pain;

Constant hiccups;

vomiting;

Indigestion;

Dark stools.

These symptoms appear mainly after meals or when you go without eating for a long time, and they can worsen in times of stress or anxiety.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment options for gastritis in pregnancy include:

1. Treatment with drugs

The use of medication should only be done if indicated by the doctor, preferring, whenever possible, changes in diet and natural remedies. In the indicated cases, some options include the administration of antacids.

2. What to eat

It is important to increase your intake of dry and easily digestible foods, such as braised salad, white meats, fish, fruits, whole grain bread and crackers without filling.

In addition, you should remember to chew your food well and eat every 3 hours, as skipping meals or eating too much at subsequent meals can worsen gastritis.

See also tips on eating to fight heartburn in pregnancy in the following video:

3. What not to eat

To control gastritis, foods such as fried foods, fatty and processed meats such as sausage and sausage, pepper, highly seasoned preparations, sweets, white bread and acidic foods such as pineapple, tomato and orange should be removed from the diet.

Also, it is important to avoid sodas, caffeinated drinks like coffee and mate tea, as they cause stomach irritation and make the problem worse. See how the diet should be to fight gastritis and ulcer.

4. Natural remedies

Some medicinal plants can be used during pregnancy to improve digestion and reduce nausea, such as ginger, chamomile, peppermint and dandelion. However, it is important to remember that women taking diabetes medication cannot consume dandelion tea.

These teas should be taken about 2 times a day, preferably upon waking up and between meals. Check out other home remedy tips to get rid of stomach pain.