How to use Biotin for hair to grow faster

Biotin is an essential vitamin of the B complex, also known as vitamin B7 or H, which perform various functions in the body, helping to maintain the health of the skin, hair and nervous system. To combat hair loss and make it grow faster, it is recommended to ingest 5 to 10 mg of biotin per day.

The recommended amount of biotin can be obtained through the ingestion of foods rich in this vitamin, such as hazelnuts, almonds and peanuts, for example, or through the ingestion of a biotin supplement, whose consumption should be guided by a doctor or nutritionist.

This vitamin also helps to reduce dandruff, strengthen nails, improve blood circulation and favor the intestinal absorption of other B vitamins. Check out more about the properties of biotin.

hair benefits

Some studies show that biotin helps in the metabolism of nutrients and favors the production of keratin, an important protein that forms part of hair, skin and nails. In addition, it is believed to help keep the skin and scalp hydrated, promote the growth of stronger and more resistant strands, repair its thickness and prevent hair loss, in addition to ensuring a more beautiful and youthful appearance to the hair.

However, it is still unclear how biotin acts on hair and skin, and more scientific studies are needed to prove how this vitamin works in the body.

When hair loss is due to genetics, as in androgenic alopecia, the effects of biotin are apparently more limited. In addition to biotin, it is recommended to adopt some habits that help strengthen the wires, such as avoiding the use of caps and hats and avoiding smoking. Check out more tips to make your hair grow faster.

How to take the biotin supplement

The daily recommendation for biotin is 30 to 100 mcg for adults and 25 to 30 mcg for children between 4 and 10 years old, which can be obtained through the ingestion of foods rich in this vitamin or through a nutritional supplement.

1. Supplement

There is no recommended dose of biotin, so its intake is recommended according to the doctor’s or nutritionist’s guidelines, as the amount of biotin may vary according to the brand of the supplement. However, the only dose that has been tried orally on humans to strengthen nails and hair was 2.5 mg daily for 6 months.

In addition to the biotin supplement, there are also shampoos that contain this vitamin and although they are not scientifically proven to help strengthen hair, it is believed that its daily use could strengthen the fibers and favor their growth.

2. Foods with biotin

Consuming daily biotin-rich foods such as peanuts, hazelnuts, wheat bran, chopped walnuts, boiled eggs, whole grain bread, almonds, among others, can also help fight hair loss and make hair grow faster.

Watch the following video and see more foods that help hair grow: