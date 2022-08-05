Brazilian Natural Medicine

Cabbage and Onion Juice for Fractures

Cabbage and onion juice for bills is an excellent home remedy as these ingredients are rich in calcium, which strengthens bones and helps fractures heal faster.

Cabbage and Onion Juice Recipe for Fractures

Ingredients

  • 2 apples;
  • 6 cabbage leaves;
  • Half an onion;
  • grated nutmeg;

Preparation mode

The first step in preparing this home remedy is to chop the apples, wash the cabbage leaves and peel and cut the onion in half. Afterwards, each ingredient must be added separately in the centrifuge to reduce them to juice. Then the juices must be mixed in a glass and sprinkled with nutmeg.

This home remedy also helps to ease the pain caused by the broken bone due to its anti-inflammatory actions, the ideal is for the fractured individual to drink at least 1 glass of this juice daily. Also check out the home remedy for bones made with horsetail tea, this is another option to strengthen bones and prevent fractures.

Always consult a doctor.

Verified by RJ985 – Brazilian natural medicine CMIO.org

