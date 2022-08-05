What is Safflower and how to use it

Safflower is a medicinal plant that has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and, therefore, can help with weight loss, cholesterol control and improvement of muscle tone.

Its scientific name is carthamus tinctorius and can be found in health food stores and in some compounding pharmacies mainly in the form of safflower oil capsules.

What is safflower used for

Safflower has analgesic, anticoagulant, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, diuretic and laxative properties, and can be used for various purposes, such as:

Help in the treatment of Crohn’s disease;

Assist in the weight loss process;

Promote sweat;

Lower the fever;

Decrease appetite;

Regulate cholesterol levels, fighting bad cholesterol;

Strengthen the immune system;

Help in the treatment of rheumatism and arthritis.

In addition, as it is rich in antioxidants, safflower can act as a neuronal protector, and due to the large amount of vitamin E it has the potential to improve physical performance, as this vitamin promotes better regeneration of muscle tissues.

How to use safflower

Safflower is mostly consumed in oil form, both in capsule and natural form. To obtain the benefits of this plant, it is recommended to consume 2 capsules or 2 teaspoons of safflower oil per day, as advised by a nutritionist or herbalist.

Learn more about safflower oil.

Side effects and contraindications

It is important that safflower is consumed according to the recommendation of the nutritionist or herbalist, as excessive amounts can have consequences due to the high content of omega 6, such as deregulation of cholesterol levels, for example.

Also, safflower should not be consumed by pregnant women, infants, children and people with diabetes.