What is ventricular fibrillation, symptoms and treatment

Ventricular fibrillation is a change in heart rhythm, due to a change in irregular electrical impulses, which causes the ventricles to quiver uselessly and the heart to beat rapidly instead of pumping blood to the rest of the body, resulting in symptoms such as pain in the heart. chest, increased heart rate, or even loss of consciousness.

Ventricular fibrillation is the leading cause of sudden cardiac death and is considered a medical emergency, so it must be treated quickly, and cardiac resuscitation and a defibrillator may be necessary.

What are the signs and symptoms

Ventricular fibrillation can be identified through signs and symptoms such as chest pain, very fast heartbeat, dizziness, nausea and difficulty breathing.

In most cases, the person loses consciousness and it is not possible to identify these symptoms, and it is only possible to measure the pulse. If the person does not have a pulse, it is a sign of cardiorespiratory arrest, and it is very important to call the medical emergency and start cardiac resuscitation. Learn how to save the life of a cardiac arrest victim.

Possible causes

Ventricular fibrillation usually results from a problem with the heart’s electrical impulses due to a heart attack or damage to the heart that resulted from a heart attack in the past.

In addition, some factors can increase the risk of suffering from ventricular fibrillation, such as:

Have ever had a heart attack or ventricular fibrillation;

Suffer from a congenital heart defect or cardiomyopathy;

Take a shock;

Using drugs, such as cocaine or methamphetamine, for example;

Having an imbalance of electrolytes such as potassium and magnesium, for example.

Discover the foods that contribute to a healthy heart.

How the diagnosis is made

It is not possible to make a properly anticipated diagnosis of ventricular fibrillation, as it is an emergency situation, and the doctor can only measure the pulse and monitor the heart.

However, once the person is stable, tests such as an electrocardiogram, blood tests, chest X-ray, angiogram, CT scan or MRI can be done to see what may have caused the ventricular fibrillation.

What does the treatment consist of?

Emergency treatment consists of cardiac resuscitation and the use of a defibrillator, which usually resets the heart rhythm. After that, the doctor may prescribe antiarrhythmic drugs to be used daily and/or in emergency situations, and recommend the use of an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, which is a medical device that is implanted inside the body.

Also, if the person has coronary artery disease, the doctor may recommend an angioplasty or insertion of a pacemaker. Learn more about coronary heart disease and how it is treated.