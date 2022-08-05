10 simple tips to wear high heels without suffering

To wear a beautiful high heels without getting pain in your back, legs and feet, you need to be careful when buying. It’s best to choose a very comfortable high-heeled shoe that has a padded inner sole and doesn’t put pressure on your heel, instep or toes.

Another tip that can help you choose the right high heel is to buy the shoes at the end of the day, when your feet are a little swollen, because that way the person will know that on party days or when you need to wear high heels. throughout the day, they will be adapted to these situations.

The best tricks to wear high heels painlessly are:

1. Wear a heel with a maximum of 5 cm

The high heel of the shoe should not exceed 5 centimeters in height, because this way the weight of the body is better distributed over the entire foot. If the heel exceeds 5 centimeters, an insole must be placed on the instep, inside the shoe, to balance the height a little.

2. Choose comfortable shoes

When choosing a high heel, it must completely wrap the foot, without squeezing or pressing any part of the foot. The best are those that are padded and that when you bend your toes, you feel the fabric of the shoe sag a little.

In addition, an insole can be adapted to make the shoe more comfortable.

3. Wear a thicker heel

The heel of the shoe should be as thick as possible, so that the weight of the body that falls on the heel is better distributed and there is less risk of twisting the foot.

If the person cannot resist a stiletto heel, they should choose a shoe that is not too loose on the foot, so that it does not slip and train hard to balance and not fall, or twist the foot.

4. Walk 30 minutes before leaving home

The ideal when going out in high heels is to walk about 30 minutes at home, because that way your feet adapt better. If the person can’t stand the shoe during that time, it means he won’t be able to stand with it on his foot all day or all night.

5. Wear high heels with a rubber sole

The high heel of the shoe should preferably be made of rubber or if it doesn’t come that way from the factory, a good option is to put a rubber sole at a cobbler.

This type of sole is more comfortable for walking, because as it cushions the impact of the heel with the ground, it makes the foot touch the ground more comfortable.

6. Put insoles inside the shoe

Another tip to improve comfort is to put silicone insoles inside the shoe, which can be purchased at shoe stores, at the pharmacy or on the internet.

The ideal is to try the insole inside the shoe you are going to use, because sizes vary a lot, or buy a custom-made insole, recommended by an orthopedist and made according to the size of the foot and the main pressure points on the foot.

7. Take off your shoe

If the person has to spend the whole day with the shoes on, they should take them off from time to time, if possible, to rest a little or support the insteps on a pile of books or newspapers or put them in another chair can be a good option too. .

8. Wear an Anabela heeled shoe

Wearing a shoe with an Anabela heel or with a platform in the front to compensate for the height of the heel is much more comfortable and the person is less likely to suffer from back or foot pain.

9. Wear high heels a maximum of 3 times a week

The ideal is to alternate the use of high heels with the use of another more comfortable shoe to give the feet time to rest, but if this is not possible, you should choose shoes with different heights.

10. Avoid shoes with very thin toes

You should avoid wearing shoes with a very thin toe., giving preference to those that fully support the instep without pressing the toes. If the person has to wear a shoe with a pointy pointe, you should buy a size larger than yours, to ensure that the toes are not tight.

If you continue to experience pain in your feet, here’s how to do a foot soak and how to massage your sore feet.

Harms that high heels can cause

The use of very high heels can hurt the feet, damage the ankles, knees and spine, causing deformities and changes in posture that can be serious and require specific treatment. This occurs because the weight of the body is not properly distributed on the foot and as there is a change in the body’s center of gravity, there is a tendency to throw the shoulders back and the head forward, and to increase lumbar lordosis, changing the position of the body. column.

Some examples of changes that excessive use of high heels, without following the above guidelines, can cause are:

Bunion;

Bad posture;

Back and foot pain;

Shortening of the ‘leg potato’, which causes pain in this region when removing the heel;

Decreased flexibility of the Achilles tendon;

Calcaneal spur;

Claw toes, calluses and ingrown toenails,

Tendonitis or bursitis in the foot.

However, the use of flip-flops and flat sandals are also harmful to the spine, because in this case 90% of the body’s weight falls only on the heel, so it is advisable to wear comfortable shoes that have a heel of 3 to 5 cm. Flip-flops should only be used at home, flats for quick outings and sneakers are suitable for daily wear and physical activity, but they should also have a good sole to absorb impacts.