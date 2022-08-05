Charles Bonnet syndrome: what it is, symptoms and treatment

the syndrome of Charles Bonnet It is a condition that usually occurs in people who lose their vision completely or partially, and which is characterized by the appearance of complex visual hallucinations, which are more frequent when waking up, and can last from a few minutes to hours, causing the person to become confused and have difficulty, in some cases, in being able to understand whether or not these hallucinations are real.

Hallucinations occur in elderly people and psychologically normal people are usually related to geometric shapes, people, animals, insects, landscapes, buildings or repeated patterns, for example, they can be in color or black and white.

The Syndrome of Charles Bonnet there is no cure and it is not yet known for sure why these hallucinations occur in people with vision problems. Since it causes hallucinations, many people with this type of disorder usually seek help from a psychologist, but ideally, the syndrome is treated under the guidance of an ophthalmologist.

what are the symptoms

Symptoms that may arise in people with Down syndrome Charles Bonnet are the emergence of hallucinations of geometric shapes, people, animals, insects, landscapes or buildings, for example, which can last from a few minutes to hours.

What does the diagnosis consist of?

Generally, the diagnosis consists of a physical assessment and a dialogue with the patient to describe the hallucinations. In some cases, an MRI may be performed which, in case the person suffers from Charles Bonnetallows to exclude other neurological problems that also have hallucinations as a symptom.

How is the treatment done?

There is still no cure for this syndrome, but treatment can provide a better quality of life. In some cases, the doctor may prescribe medications, such as those used to treat epilepsy, such as valproic acid, or Parkinson’s disease.

Also, when the person is hallucinating, they should change their position, move their eyes, stimulate other senses, such as hearing, through music or audiobooks, and reduce stress and anxiety.