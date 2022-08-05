Laser hair removal for dark skin

Laser hair removal can be performed on black skin, without the risk of burns, when using equipment such as the 800 nm diode laser and the 1064 nm Nd:YAG laser, as they maintain the direction of point energy, affecting only the bulb, which it is the initial portion of the hair, and it distributes little heat on the surface of the skin, without causing burns.

In addition, these laser equipment have a more modern system in which the surface in contact with the skin is cooled, reducing pain and discomfort after each shot.

As black skin has a greater risk of suffering from folliculitis, which are ingrown hairs, laser hair removal is, in this case, particularly indicated as a way to prevent dark spots that can arise as a result of folliculitis. In addition, this treatment eliminates up to 95% of unwanted hair during the complete treatment, usually requiring 1 maintenance session each year. See how laser hair removal works.

Why is conventional laser not indicated?

During conventional laser hair removal, the laser is attracted by melanin, which is the pigment present in hair and skin, not being able to distinguish between one and the other and, for this reason, in the case of black or very tanned skin, which has a lot of melanin, conventional lasers can cause burns, which does not happen with the YAG laser and the diode laser with a wavelength of 800 nm.

how to prepare

To perform laser hair removal, it is important to:

Not having waxed for less than 20 days, shaving only with a blade at the time of laser hair removal;

Do not use acid treatments on the skin about 10 days before treatment;

Do not expose yourself to the sun 1 month before treatment;

Apply sunscreen daily to the shaved area.

The interval time between each session varies between 30-45 days.

Where and how many sessions to do

You can perform laser hair removal for black skin in dermatological and aesthetic clinics. The number of sessions to do may vary from person to person, but it is recommended to have about 4-6 sessions per region.

Before performing each session, it is important to make sure that the person performing the procedure is a doctor, a specialist physiotherapist or beautician with specific training, as they are professionals duly qualified for this type of treatment.

