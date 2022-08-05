Mullein properties and what it is for

Mullein is a medicinal plant, also known as Mullein-phlomoid, widely used to facilitate the treatment of respiratory problems, such as asthma and bronchitis, for example, as it has anti-inflammatory and expectorant properties.

Its scientific name is Mullein phlomoides and can be found in natural products stores, compounding pharmacies and in some street markets.

Mullein properties and what it is used for

Mullein is a medicinal plant that has flavonoids and saponins in its composition, which guarantees its anti-inflammatory, expectorant, antimicrobial, diuretic, emollient, spasmolytic and sedative properties. Due to its properties, mullein can be used on several occasions, such as:

To assist in the treatment of respiratory diseases such as bronchitis and asthma;

Decrease coughs;

Assist in the treatment of diarrhea and gastritis;

Relieve skin irritations;

Help in the treatment of infections.

In addition, mullein can be used to assist in the treatment of rheumatic diseases that affect the joints due to its anti-inflammatory and anti-rheumatic action.

mullein tea

One of the most consumed forms of mullein is tea, which can be made with the petals and stamens of the plant.

To make the tea, just put 2 teaspoons of mullein in a cup of boiling water and leave for about 10 minutes. Then strain and drink about 3 cups a day.

Contraindications and possible side effects

Despite having several benefits and properties, mullein should not be consumed by pregnant and breastfeeding women. In addition, it is important that mullein is used as directed by a doctor or herbalist, as large amounts of this plant can trigger allergic reactions.