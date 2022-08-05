What is Hip Epiphysiolysis and how is it treated?

Epiphysiolysis is the slipping of the femoral head, which is located in the region of the pelvis, and can cause deformation or an asymmetrical growth, since it is more common in children between 10 and 13 years of age, for girls, and 10 to 15 years old. years for boys.

Although it can happen for no apparent reason, epiphysiolysis is more common in overweight or obese boys or girls, but it can also happen in very tall and thin people, and it can affect both legs.

Since it can cause deformities, epiphysiolysis is a medical emergency that should be treated as soon as possible through surgery. Therefore, whenever this condition is suspected, it is important to consult a pediatrician or a pediatric orthopedist to confirm the diagnosis and initiate treatment.

what are the symptoms

Symptoms of epiphysiolysis usually include pain in the hip area for more than 3 weeks, difficulty walking, and turning the leg outward. In addition, some children may also report pain in the knee region, which can end up delaying the diagnosis.

Possible causes

The specific cause that leads to the emergence of epiphysiolysis is not known, however, it seems to be related to some trauma at the site or even to hormonal factors, especially in children who are undergoing treatment with growth hormone.

How the diagnosis is made

Generally, plain radiography of the pelvis, comparing both sides, is sufficient to diagnose epiphysiolysis, however, in case of doubt, a tomography or magnetic resonance imaging may be necessary.

What does the treatment consist of?

Epiphysiolysis is a medical emergency and, therefore, treatment should be done as soon as possible through surgery, as slippage of the femoral head can cause serious damage, such as osteoarthritis in the hip or other deformities.

The surgery consists of fixing the femur to the hip bone through the use of screws and, often, this surgery can also be performed on the other leg, even if it is not affected, since, in more than half of the cases, both sides are affected during growth.

In addition, and to complete the treatment, it is also important to carry out physiotherapy sessions and exercises in the water, for example, to recover lost movements. These sessions should only be done after the orthopedist’s indication.