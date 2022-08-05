Alport’s disease: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Alport syndrome is a rare genetic disease that causes progressive damage to the small blood vessels that are in the glomeruli of the kidneys, preventing the organ from being able to filter the blood correctly and causing symptoms such as blood in the urine and increased amount of protein in the blood test. urine.

In addition to affecting the kidneys, this syndrome can also cause problems with hearing or seeing, as it prevents the production of a protein that is important for the functioning of the eyes and ears.

There is no cure for Alport syndrome, but treatment helps to relieve symptoms and even delay the development of the disease, preventing the functioning of the kidney from being affected.

main symptoms

The most common symptoms of Alport syndrome include:

Blood in the urine;

High blood pressure;

Swelling of the legs, ankles, feet and face.

In addition, there are also cases in which hearing and vision are affected by the disease, causing difficulty in hearing and seeing.

If proper precautions are not taken, the disease can progress to chronic kidney failure and require dialysis or a kidney transplant.

What causes the syndrome

Alport syndrome is caused by changes in genes that contain the instructions for making a protein known as type IV collagen. This type of collagen is part of the glomeruli of the kidney and, therefore, when it is not present, blood vessels in these regions are injured and healed, impairing kidney function.

Likewise, this collagen is also present in the ears and eyes and, therefore, changes in these organs may also appear over time.

How to confirm the diagnosis

There is no specific test to diagnose Alport syndrome, so the doctor may order several tests, such as a urine test, blood tests or a kidney biopsy to identify if there are any changes that could be causing the syndrome.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for Alport syndrome is aimed at relieving symptoms, as there is no specific form of treatment. Thus, it is very common to use drugs for high blood pressure and diuretics, in order to control blood pressure and prevent the worsening of kidney damage.

In addition, it is also recommended to maintain a low-salt diet to avoid over-functioning of the kidneys. Here’s how to maintain such a diet.

In more severe cases, where the kidney is severely affected and there is no improvement in symptoms, it may be necessary to start dialysis or have a kidney transplant.