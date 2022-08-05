High cholesterol: causes and complications

The increase in cholesterol can happen due to excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages, physical inactivity and a diet rich in fats and sugar, in addition to being related to family and genetic factors, in which even with good eating habits and regular physical activity, there is an increase cholesterol, which is known as familial hypercholesterolemia.

Cholesterol is an important type of fat for the proper functioning of the body and consists of fractions, which are LDL, HDL and VLDL. HDL is the cholesterol popularly known as good cholesterol, since it is responsible for the removal of fat molecules, being considered a cardiac protection factor, while LDL is known as bad cholesterol, as it can be easily deposited in the blood vessels, despite also be essential for the formation of some hormones.

High cholesterol only poses a health risk when LDL is very high, especially, or when HDL is very low, as there is a greater chance of the person developing heart disease. Learn all about cholesterol.

Main causes of high cholesterol

The increase in cholesterol has no symptoms, being perceived through laboratory tests, in which the entire lipid profile is verified, that is, HDL, LDL, VLDL and total cholesterol. The main causes of high cholesterol are:

Family history;

Food rich in fats and sugar;

Excessive consumption of alcohol;

Cirrhosis;

decompensated diabetes;

Thyroid changes, such as hypo or hyperthyroidism;

Renal insufficiency;

porphyria;

Use of anabolic steroids.

As the increase in cholesterol can also be due to genetic factors, it is important for people who have a family history of high cholesterol to be more careful and pay more attention to diet and physical activity, as the risk of developing diseases cardiovascular disease due to high cholesterol is higher.

consequences of high cholesterol

The main consequence of high cholesterol is a considerable increase in the risk of cardiovascular diseases, since due to the increase in LDL there is greater deposition of fat in blood vessels, which results in altered blood flow and, consequently, heart activity.

Thus, the increase in cholesterol increases the risk of atherosclerosis, heart attack, heart failure and high blood pressure. This increase has no symptoms, being diagnosed only through the lipidogram, which is the blood test in which all cholesterol fractions are evaluated. Understand what the lipidogram is and how to understand the result.

how is the treatment

The treatment aims to regulate the levels of HDL and LDL, so that the value of total cholesterol returns to normal. For this, it is necessary to make changes in the diet, to practice physical activity regularly and, in some cases, the cardiologist may recommend the use of drugs to help lower cholesterol, such as Simvastatin and Atorvastatin, for example. Learn about other cholesterol-lowering remedies.

In the diet to lower cholesterol, preference should be given to the consumption of fruits, vegetables and whole grains, as they are foods rich in fiber, which help to reduce the absorption of fat in the intestine. In addition, consumption of red meat, bacon, sausage, butter, margarine, fried foods, sweets and alcoholic beverages should be avoided. Check out the following video for some tips to lower cholesterol through food: