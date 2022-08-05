What is Dermatofibroma and how to eliminate it

Dermatofibroma, also known as fibrous histiocytoma, is a small, benign, pink, red, or brown-colored bump on the skin that results from the growth and accumulation of dermal cells, usually in reaction to an injury to the skin. skin, such as a cut, wound or insect bite, and is also very common in people with compromised immune systems, especially women.

Dermatofibromas are firm and are about 7 to 15 millimeters in diameter, and can appear anywhere on the body, being more common on the arms, legs and back.

Dermatofibromas are usually asymptomatic and do not require treatment, however, for aesthetic reasons, many people want to eliminate these skin bumps, which can be removed through cryotherapy or surgery, for example.

Possible causes

Dermatofibroma results from the growth and accumulation of cells in the dermis, usually in reaction to an injury to the skin, such as a cut, wound, or insect bite. immune, HIV, or who are being treated with immunosuppressive drugs, for example.

Dermatofibromas can appear singly or several throughout the body, called multiple dermatofibromas, which are very common in people with systemic lupus.

What are the signs and symptoms

Dermatofibromas appear as pink, red or brownish bumps that can appear anywhere on the body, being more common on the legs, arms and trunk. They are usually asymptomatic, however, in some cases, they can cause pain, itching and sensitivity in the region.

In addition, the color of dermatofibromas can change over the years, but generally the size remains stable.

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis is made through a physical examination, which can be done with the aid of dermoscopy, which is a skin evaluation technique using a dermoscope. Learn more about dermoscopy.

If the dermatofibroma looks different than normal, becomes irritated, bleeds, or takes on an abnormal shape, your doctor may recommend a biopsy.

What does the treatment consist of?

Treatment is usually not necessary because dermatofibromas do not cause symptoms. However, in some cases, the treatment is done for aesthetic reasons.

Your doctor may recommend removing dermatofibromas using liquid nitrogen cryotherapy, corticosteroid injection, or laser therapy. In addition, in some cases, dermatofibromas can also be removed through surgery.