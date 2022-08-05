How to know if high cholesterol is genetic and what to do

To reduce genetic cholesterol values, foods rich in fiber, such as vegetables or fruits, should be consumed at every meal, exercise daily for at least 30 minutes, and medication prescribed by the doctor daily.

These recommendations must be maintained throughout life, to avoid the development of serious heart problems, such as heart attack or stroke, which can even appear in childhood or adolescence, in case cholesterol is not controlled.

Generally, high cholesterol is acquired throughout life, due to unhealthy eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle, however, familial hypercholesterolemia, popularly known as familial high cholesterol, is a hereditary disease that has no cure and, therefore, has no cure. Therefore, the person has high cholesterol from birth, due to a change in the gene that leads to a malfunction of the liver, which is not able to remove bad cholesterol from the blood.

Signs of genetic high cholesterol

Some signs that may indicate that a person has inherited high cholesterol include:

Total cholesterol greater than 310 mg/dL or LDL cholesterol greater than 190 mg/dL (bad cholesterol) in a blood test;

History of a 1st or 2nd degree family member with heart disease before age 55;

Fatty nodules deposited in the tendons, mainly of the ankles and fingers |;

Eye changes, which include a whitish opaque arc in the eye;

Lumps of fat on the skin, especially on the eyelids, known as xanthelasma.

To confirm the diagnosis of familial hypercholesterolemia, it is necessary to go to the doctor to do a blood test and check the values ​​of total cholesterol and bad cholesterol. Know what are the reference values ​​for Cholesterol.

How is the treatment done?

Although hereditary cholesterol cannot be cured, the treatment indicated by the doctor must be followed to maintain the amount of total cholesterol normal, which must be below 190 mg/dL and/or LDL (bad cholesterol) below 130 mg/dL, for prevent the chance of developing heart disease early. Thus, one should:

Consume fiber-rich foods such as vegetables and fruits daily, as they absorb fat. Discover other foods rich in fiber;

Avoid canned foods, sausages, fried foods, sweets and snacks, as they have a lot of saturated fat and trans, that aggravate the disease;

Practice physical exercise, such as running or swimming, every day for at least 30 minutes;

Do not smoke and avoid smoke.

In addition, treatment may also include the use of medications indicated by the cardiologist, such as simvastatin, rosuvastatin or atorvastatin, for example, which must be taken daily to prevent the onset of cardiovascular diseases.

How to lower children’s genetic cholesterol

If the diagnosis of hypercholesterolemia is made in childhood, the child should start a low-fat diet from the age of 2 to control the disease and, in some cases, it may be necessary to supplement with about 2g of phytosterols, which are constituents from plants, which help to lower blood cholesterol.

In addition, in most cases, it is also necessary to take medication to lower cholesterol, however, this pharmacological treatment is only recommended from the age of 8, and must be maintained throughout life. To find out what your child can eat, see a cholesterol-lowering diet.

To find out what foods to avoid, watch the video: