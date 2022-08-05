3 natural ways to fight stress and anxiety

A great way to combat stress and anxiety is to take advantage of the calming properties present in medicinal plants and certain foods because their regular consumption helps to keep the level of stress under control, relaxing the body and preventing concentration problems, insomnia or depression, for example. .

The most commonly used natural anxiolytics are teas, such as valerian, passionflower or chamomile, foods rich in tryptophan, such as cheese and bananas, and homeopathic or herbal medicines that can be used as directed by a doctor or pharmacist.

See what are the natural options to combat stress and anxiety.

1. Drink soothing teas

Teas to calm down should be ingested up to 3 times a day and some examples are:

Chamomile : It has a calming action, being indicated in case of anxiety, nervousness or difficulty sleeping. Chamomile tea should be made with 2 to 3 teaspoons of dried flowers in a cup of boiling water.

: It has a calming action, being indicated in case of anxiety, nervousness or difficulty sleeping. Chamomile tea should be made with 2 to 3 teaspoons of dried flowers in a cup of boiling water. passionflower : It has relaxing, anti-depressant and sleep-inducing properties, suitable for cases of anxiety, nervousness, depression and insomnia. Passionflower tea should be made with 15 grams of leaves or ½ teaspoon of passion flower.

: It has relaxing, anti-depressant and sleep-inducing properties, suitable for cases of anxiety, nervousness, depression and insomnia. Passionflower tea should be made with 15 grams of leaves or ½ teaspoon of passion flower. jujube : Helps reduce anxiety, due to its calming action. Jujube tea should be made with 1 tablespoon (dessert) of leaves in a cup of boiling water.

: Helps reduce anxiety, due to its calming action. Jujube tea should be made with 1 tablespoon (dessert) of leaves in a cup of boiling water. Valerian : It has a calming and sleeping action and is indicated in case of anxiety and nervousness. Valerian tea should be made with 1 teaspoon of the chopped root in a cup of boiling water.

: It has a calming and sleeping action and is indicated in case of anxiety and nervousness. Valerian tea should be made with 1 teaspoon of the chopped root in a cup of boiling water. Lemongrass : It has calming properties that help to reduce anxiety, nervousness and agitation, and can be used by pregnant women. Lemon balm tea should be made with 3 tablespoons (soup) in a cup of boiling water.

: It has calming properties that help to reduce anxiety, nervousness and agitation, and can be used by pregnant women. Lemon balm tea should be made with 3 tablespoons (soup) in a cup of boiling water. Hop : Due to its calming and sleeping action, it can be used in case of anxiety, agitation and sleep disturbances. Hops tea should be made with 1 teaspoon of the herb in a cup of boiling water.

: Due to its calming and sleeping action, it can be used in case of anxiety, agitation and sleep disturbances. Hops tea should be made with 1 teaspoon of the herb in a cup of boiling water. Asian Spark or Gotu Kola: It has a calming action, being widely used in case of nervousness and anxiety. Centella asiatica tea should be made with 1 tablespoon of the herb in a cup of boiling water.

Watch the following video and see more calming natural remedies that help reduce anxiety:

Despite being natural, each medicinal plant has contraindications that must be evaluated before use. Therefore, pregnant women, lactating women and patients with cardiovascular problems should receive professional guidance before drinking any tea.

2. Resort to natural remedies to calm down

Natural remedies for calming include herbal capsules such as St John’s Wort, Valerian and Passionflower, for example, or homeopathic medicines such as Homeopax, Nervomed and Almeida Prado 35, which help reduce anxiety, decreasing nervousness and insomnia.

Natural medicines can be purchased at any conventional or compounding pharmacy, but they must be ingested respecting the contraindications on the package insert and according to the doctor’s or manufacturer’s guidance.

3. Invest in foods that help you calm down

A diet rich in foods with tryptophan is a great way to complement the treatment of insomnia and reduce stress, as tryptophan is a substance that helps produce serotonin, a hormone responsible for increasing the feeling of well-being.

So, some foods that help calm you down are cherries, oatmeal, corn, rice, cheese, nuts, bananas, strawberries, sweet potatoes, warm milk, and Brazil nuts.

See other natural anti-anxiety foods at: Foods against anxiety.