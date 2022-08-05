3 Juice Recipes to Fight Stress

Anti-stress juices are those that have foods with calming properties and that help fight anxiety, such as passion fruit, lettuce or cherry.

The recipes for these 3 juices are simple to make and are excellent options to take throughout the day. Drinking a glass of each juice every day helps reduce stress and help you sleep better.

1. Passion fruit juice to fight stress

Passion fruit juice is good for fighting stress because passion fruit decreases irritability, anxiety and insomnia.

Ingredients

Pulp of 1 passion fruit

2 strawberries

1 lettuce stalk

1 cup of skimmed yogurt

1 spoon of brewer’s yeast

1 tablespoon of soy lecithin

1 Brazil nut

honey to taste

Preparation mode

Blend all ingredients in a blender and drink.

2. Relaxing apple juice

This is a perfect juice for the end of the day, due to the calming components of lettuce. In addition, the juice contains apple fiber and pineapple digestive enzymes, which facilitate digestion, so it should be ingested, especially after dinner.

Ingredients

1 apple

115 g of lettuce

125 g of pineapple

Preparation mode

Mix all the ingredients in the centrifuge. Dilute in water, if necessary, and serve garnished with an apple slice.

3. Cherry juice to fight stress

Cherry juice is good for helping to relieve stress because cherry is a good source of melatonin, which is an important substance for stimulating sleep.

Ingredients

115 g of watermelon

115 g cantaloupe melon

115 g pitted cherries

Preparation mode

Blend all ingredients in a blender and drink.

It is recommended to take these juices in times of greater stress, such as overwork, for example, making passion fruit juice in the afternoon, relaxing apple juice after dinner and cherry juice before going to sleep.

See more natural tranquilizers in the following video: