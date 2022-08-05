5 most common sports injuries and what to do

Acting quickly after a sports injury is not only important for relieving pain and suffering, it also helps to prevent long-term complications from developing, as well as speeding up the athlete’s recovery.

So, knowing what the most common accidents in sports are and what to do in each scenario is very important for anyone who practices or is constantly in contact with someone who does sports.

The activities that carry the greatest risk of causing a sports injury are those with the greatest impact, such as football, handball or rugby.

1. Sprain

A sprain happens when you put your foot the wrong way and, therefore, is relatively common when you are running, for example. During a sprain, what happens is that the ankle twists in an exaggerated way, causing the ligaments in the region to stretch excessively, which can end up breaking.

This type of injury causes very strong pain at the site, leads to the development of excessive swelling of the ankle and, as a result, the person may find it difficult to walk. These symptoms usually improve within a few days, but if they remain or get worse, it is recommended to go to the hospital.

What to do: The first thing you should do is apply a cold compress to the area to try to control the swelling and reduce the pain. Cold should be applied several times in the first 48 hours, for 15 to 20 minutes. In addition, the foot should also be immobilized with an elastic bandage and rest until symptoms improve, ideally with the foot elevated. See more details on how to treat a sprain at home.

2. Muscle strain

Muscle strain, or strain, arises when the muscle is overstretched, causing some muscle fibers to tear, especially where the muscle and tendon join. In addition, strain is more common in people who are preparing for a championship or important match, especially during or after great physical exertion.

Stretching can also happen in older people or people who have repetitive motions and often suffer from tendinitis.

What to do: apply ice to the pain site for 15 to 20 minutes every two hours for the first 2 days. In addition, the limb must be immobilized and elevated above the level of the heart. See more about treating muscle strain.

3. Knee twist

Knee sprain is another of the most frequent sports injuries, which happens due to a blow to the knee or any more sudden movement that causes an overstretch of the knee ligaments.

In these cases, symptoms include severe knee pain, swelling, and difficulty bending the knee or supporting body weight on the leg. In addition, if the blow is too strong, the ligaments may even tear, which can cause a small crack in the knee.

What to do: It is very important to avoid putting weight on the affected knee and, therefore, the person should rest with the leg elevated. In addition, the application of cold compresses is also very important, and should be applied for up to 20 minutes every 2 hours during the first 48 hours. In cases of very intense pain, it is important to consult the doctor, to assess whether there is a tear in the ligaments and start the appropriate treatment, which can be done only with painkillers or even need surgery.

Understand better why knee sprain happens and what treatments may be necessary.

4. Dislocation

Dislocation happens when a bone moves out of the joint, due to a strong blow or fall, causing severe pain in the joint, swelling and difficulty moving the affected limb. Dislocations are more common in children and can happen anywhere, especially in the shoulder, elbow, finger, knee, ankle and foot.

What to do: the first step is to try to immobilize the limb in a comfortable position. For this, a type can be used, for example, preventing the joint from moving. Then, ice should be applied to the joint site to prevent swelling and call an ambulance, calling 192, or going to the hospital, so that the bone is put back in its original position.

In no case should you try to place the bone in the joint without the presence of a health professional, as it can cause tendon injuries. See more details about the dislocation and what to do.

5. Fracture

Fracture happens when there is a discontinuity on the surface of a bone. Although most fractures are easy to identify, as it is common for there to be pain accompanied by swelling and deformation of the affected limb, some, known as incomplete, are more difficult to perceive and may only cause pain in one place in the bone.

Check out how to correctly identify the signs and symptoms of fracture.

What to do: whenever there is a suspicion of a fracture, it is very important to immobilize the affected limb and go to the hospital to have an X-ray and start the appropriate treatment, which almost always includes keeping the limb in a cast.

when to go to the doctor

After any kind of sports injury it is very important to see a doctor, especially if the symptoms do not improve after 48 hours or if there is some kind of limitation or disability. In this way, the doctor will be able to carry out a detailed physical assessment, order tests such as X-rays and initiate appropriate treatment, if necessary.

In addition, even if no specific treatment is needed, the doctor may also prescribe the use of anti-inflammatories or painkillers, to relieve symptoms and accelerate recovery.