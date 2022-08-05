Low birth weight baby care

To care for a low birth weight baby, it is important to feed him correctly and keep his body temperature stable, as he is usually a more fragile baby and is at greater risk of developing respiratory problems, having infections or getting cold easily, for example.

Generally, the low birth weight baby, also known as a small for gestational age baby, is born weighing less than 2.5 kg and, although he is less active, he can be cuddled or held like other normal weight babies.

How to feed a low birth weight baby

Breastfeeding is the best way to feed the baby, and you should let the baby breastfeed as often as you want. However, if the baby sleeps for more than three hours in a row, wake him up and breastfeed, to prevent hypoglycemia from occurring, which is when the amount of sugar in the blood is low, manifested by signs such as tremors, apathy and even convulsions. .

Normally, low birth weight babies have greater difficulty in breastfeeding, however, it should be encouraged to breastfeed, avoiding, whenever possible, using artificial milk. However, if the baby does not gain enough weight with breast milk alone, the pediatrician may indicate that, after breastfeeding, the mother gives a powdered milk supplement, to ensure adequate intake of nutrients and calories.

See how to feed the low birth weight baby at: Feeding the low birth weight baby.

How to know if the baby is gaining weight

To know if the baby is gaining weight properly, it is advisable to weigh him at least once a week at the pediatrician, ideally he should increase 150 grams per week.

In addition, other signs that indicate that the low birth weight baby is gaining weight correctly include urinating 6 to 8 times a day and pooping at least 1 time a day.