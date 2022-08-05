Nasofibroscopy exam: what it is, what it is for and how it is done

Nasofibroscopy is a diagnostic test that allows the evaluation of the nasal cavity, up to the larynx, through the use of a device called a nasofibroscope, which has a camera that allows viewing the inside of the nose and the structures in that region, and recording the images in a computer.

This exam is indicated to assist in the diagnosis of changes in the nasal cavity, such as deviations in the nasal septum, sinusitis, nasal tumors, among others, as it allows the identification of anatomical structures with precision and the visualization of the nasal cavity with an angle of vision and adequate lighting.

what is it for

This exam is indicated to diagnose changes that arise in the nasal cavity, pharynx and larynx, such as:

Deviations of the nasal septum;

Lower turbinate or adenoid hypertrophy;

Sinusitis;

Nose and/or throat lesions or tumors;

Sleep apnea;

Disorders of smell and/or taste;

nosebleeds;

frequent headache;

Hoarseness;

Cough;

rhinitis;

In addition, it can also be used to detect the presence of foreign bodies in the upper airways.

How the exam is done

To take the exam, no preparation is necessary, however, it is recommended that the person is without eating at least two hours before the exam, in order to avoid nausea and vomiting.

The exam takes about 15 minutes, and consists of inserting the nasofibroscope into the nasal cavities, in order to observe the inside of the nose and the structures in this region.

A local anesthetic and/or tranquilizer is usually given before the procedure, so the person is likely to experience only discomfort.