First aid kit – list of materials needed

Having a first-aid kit is a great way to ensure that you are prepared to quickly rescue various types of accidents, such as stings, blows, falls, burns and even bleeding.

Although the kit can be purchased ready-made at pharmacies, for around 50 reais, it can also be prepared at home and adapted to the needs of each person. For example, the kit can be prepared to help only domestic accidents, traffic accidents or minor situations when going on vacation.

See in this video everything you need to have a very complete kit:

List of materials needed

The contents of the first aid box can be very varied, however, the basic products and materials include:

1 pack of saline at 0.9%: to clean the wound;

at 0.9%: to clean the wound; 1 antiseptic solution for wounds such as iodized alcohol or chlorhexidine: to disinfect wounds;

such as iodized alcohol or chlorhexidine: to disinfect wounds; sterilized gauzes of various sizes: to cover wounds;

of various sizes: to cover wounds; 3 bandages and 1 roll of tape : help to immobilize limbs or to hold compresses at the site of a wound;

: help to immobilize limbs or to hold compresses at the site of a wound; Disposable gloves ideally latex-free: to protect from direct contact with blood and other bodily fluids;

ideally latex-free: to protect from direct contact with blood and other bodily fluids; 1 cotton pack : facilitates the application of products to the edges of the wound;

: facilitates the application of products to the edges of the wound; 1 blunt scissors : to cut tape, gauze or bandages, for example;

: to cut tape, gauze or bandages, for example; 1 pack of band-aid dressing : to cover cuts and small wounds;

: to cover cuts and small wounds; 1 thermometer : to measure body temperature;

: to measure body temperature; 1 bottle of lubricating eye drops : allows washing the eyes in case of contact with irritating substances, for example;

: allows washing the eyes in case of contact with irritating substances, for example; ointment for burn such as Nebacetin or Bepantol: moisturize the skin while relieving the burning of the burn;

such as Nebacetin or Bepantol: moisturize the skin while relieving the burning of the burn; Acetaminophen, ibuprofen or cetirizine: are generic drugs that can be used for many types of common symptoms and problems.

The kit with these materials can be used in almost all homes, schools and workplaces, as it contains the materials needed to deal with the most common emergency situations in these types of environments. Learn what to do in the 8 most common types of home accidents.

However, the kit can still be adapted according to the needs of each situation. For example, in the case of sports such as football or running, you can also add an anti-inflammatory or cold spray to reduce inflammation caused by muscle or joint injuries. See what to do in case of accidents in sport.

When traveling on vacation, it is also important to include an extra pack of all medications used. In addition, remedies for diarrhea, nausea, or stomach problems, and even an ointment for insect bites, can be helpful.

How to choose the container

The first step in preparing the first aid kit is to correctly choose the container that will contain all the material. Ideally, it should be big enough but easy to transport, transparent and made of hard plastic, to allow you to quickly observe what is inside and also protect the materials from damage.

However, any bag or box can be used, as long as it is correctly marked on the outside with letters, indicating “First Aid Kit”, or a red cross, so that anyone can identify the correct container during emergency situations.

How to keep the kit up to date

While placing all the materials inside the container, it is advisable to make a list with the quantity and expiration date of each component. In this way, it is easier to ensure that all material is replaced as soon as it is used, in addition to allowing you to assess whether there is any product that needs to be replaced because it is out of date.

Also watch the following video, and learn how to be prepared to help the 5 most common domestic accidents: