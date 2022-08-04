5 natural remedies to increase the amount of sperm

Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc, Tribulus Terrestris and Indian Ginseng supplements may be indicated to increase sperm production and quality. These can be found in pharmacies and drugstores and do not need a prescription to be purchased.

But to observe the results it is advisable to consume the indicated dose, every day, for at least 2 months. Studies carried out with these natural substances indicated that after 2 or 3 months the quantity and quality of spermatozoa increased significantly, however, their consumption is not a guarantee that a woman can become pregnant, especially if she also has some type of infertility.

In any case, when the couple cannot get pregnant, tests must be carried out to find out the cause and what can be done. When it is finally discovered that the woman is totally healthy, but the man produces few sperm, or when they have poor motility and health, the supplements that can help are:

1. Vitamin C

Consuming good doses of vitamin C daily is an excellent strategy to increase testosterone, improving strength, vigor and sperm production. In addition to eating more foods rich in vitamin C such as oranges, lemons, pineapples and strawberries, you can also take 2 capsules of 1 g each of vitamin C daily.

Vitamin C is indicated because it fights oxidative stress, which arises with age and in case of diseases, which is related to decreased male fertility. So its regular consumption deflates the cells and potentiates the health of the sperm, increasing their motility, increases the production of healthy sperm.

2. Vitamin D

Vitamin D supplementation is also a good help to fight male infertility for no apparent reason because it increases testosterone levels. Taking 3,000 IU of vitamin D3 every day can increase testosterone levels by around 25%.

3. Zinc

Zinc capsules are also a good help to improve sperm production in men who are zinc deficient and are physically active. It is indicated because a lack of zinc is related to low testosterone levels, poor sperm quality and an increased risk of male infertility.

4. Tribulus terrestris

Tribulus terrestris supplement can be used to improve sperm quality because it increases testosterone and improves erectile function and libido. That is why it is recommended to take 6 grams of tribulus terrestris per day for at least 3 months to then evaluate the results.

5. Indian Ginseng

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) supplement is also a good option to improve healthy and motile sperm levels. Daily consumption of this supplement for about 2 months is capable of increasing sperm production by more than 150%, in addition to improving their motility and increasing semen volume. In this case it is recommended to take 675 mg of ashwagandha root extract per day for about 3 months.