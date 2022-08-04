Camu camu: what it is, benefits and how to consume

Camu camu is a typical fruit from the Amazon region that has a high amount of vitamin C, being much richer in this nutrient than other fruits such as acerola, orange, lemon or pineapple. This fruit is typical of South American countries such as Peru, Brazil and Colombia and its scientific name is Myrciaria dubia.

However, this fruit has a very acidic flavor and is usually consumed in ice cream, yogurt, jams, soft drinks and sweets, and can also be purchased in pill or powder form at health food stores.

Main benefits

Consumption of camu camu provides the following health benefits:

Strengthen the immune systemas it contains a large amount of antioxidants, such as vitamin C and flavonoids, such as anthocyanins and ellagic acid, helping to fight diseases such as herpes, for example; Act as an anti-inflammatoryas its content of antioxidants reduces the concentration of pro-inflammatory markers, which can improve the symptoms of diseases such as arthritis, for example; Fight the flu and the common coldsince it has a large amount of vitamin C; Decrease the risk of oxidative stress and cell damagewhich could decrease the risk of chronic diseases, heart problems and cancer; Prevent premature agingas vitamin C helps maintain the body’s collagen, a substance that prevents wrinkles and expression marks; May help control blood pressureas it has bioactive compounds that can cause vasodilation, reducing blood pressure; May help control blood glucoseas it is rich in phenolic compounds capable of inhibiting carbohydrate digestion and glucose absorption at the intestinal level, in addition to stimulating insulin secretion into the pancreas, modulating glucose release from the liver, activating insulin receptors and glucose uptake in insulin-sensitive tissues.

Some studies were carried out with rats in which the consumption of camu camu favored weight loss, as it promotes changes in the intestinal microbiota, regulates glucose and insulin, preventing the accumulation of fat at the abdominal and liver level, however they are necessary more studies that can prove this benefit.

Nutritional composition of camu camu

The following table provides the nutritional composition for 100 g of camu camu powder:

components Amount in 100 g of fruit Quantity of 100 g of fruit powder Energy 24 kcal 314 kcal carbohydrates 5.9 g 55.6 g Protein 0.5 g 5.6 g fats 0.1 g 2.5 g fibers 0.4 g 23.4 g Vitamin C 2780 mg 6068 mg Iron 0.5 mg –

To increase the absorption of iron from the diet, camu camu should be consumed after lunch or dinner, as its high vitamin C content helps increase the amount of iron absorbed in the intestines. In addition, it is important to remember that the fruit pulp has a lower concentration of vitamin C than the powder, due to the water that is preserved in the pulp and dilutes the nutrients.

how to consume

Camu camu can be consumed fresh in the form of juice, diluting about 50 g of the fruit in 1 liter of water.

In addition, this fruit can also be found in powder, which must be consumed by diluting 1 level tablespoon in 1 glass of water, taking the mixture 2 times a day. When consumed in tablet form, 1 capsule of 500 mg should be taken twice a day, once in the morning and once in the afternoon.

Camu Camu Rose Juice Recipe

This juice helps improve bowel function, prevent wrinkles and strengthen the immune system, due to its fiber and antioxidant content. The juice can be consumed for breakfast or snacks.

Ingredients:

1 banana;

3 strawberries;

1 apple with skin;

1 small beet;

1 handful of spinach;

1 teaspoon of camu camu;

1/2 glass of water.

Preparation mode:

Blend all ingredients in a blender and drink without adding sugar. To make the juice creamier, you can use frozen bananas.

Possible side effects

Due to its high content of vitamin C, excessive consumption of this fruit in powders, capsules or the fruit itself, as it can cause an excess of this vitamin in the body. In addition, as vitamin C favors the absorption of iron, it can cause an excess of this mineral in the body, however this situation is not common.

Both situations can cause gastrointestinal disorders such as diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain and vomiting.