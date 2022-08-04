Quail egg: benefits and how to cook

Quail eggs taste similar to chicken eggs, but are slightly higher in calories and richer in nutrients such as Calcium, Phosphorus, Zinc and Iron. And although much smaller in size, in terms of caloric and nutritional value, each quail egg is much richer and more concentrated, making it an excellent snack alternative for children at school or starters at a dinner with friends, for example.

The benefits of eating quail egg can be listed like this:

Help to prevent the anemia for being rich in iron and folic acid;

for being rich in iron and folic acid; Increases the muscle mass due to the protein content;

due to the protein content; contributes to the red blood cell formation healthy, for being rich in vitamin B12;

healthy, for being rich in vitamin B12; Contributes to a healthy vision and to promote growth in children, due to vitamin A;

and to in children, due to vitamin A; Help to improve memory and learning as it is rich in choline, an essential nutrient for the nervous system;

as it is rich in choline, an essential nutrient for the nervous system; Strengthens bones and teethas it contains vitamin D, which favors the absorption of calcium and phosphorus.

In addition, quail egg also contributes to strengthening the immune system, maintaining cardiovascular health and preventing premature aging, as it is rich in vitamin A and D, zinc and selenium.

Nutritional information

In the following table, you can see the comparison between 5 quail eggs, which is more or less the equivalent in weight for 1 chicken egg:

Nutritional composition Quail egg 5 units (50 grams) Chicken egg 1 unit (50 grams) Energy 88.5 kcal 71.5 kcal proteins 6.85 g 6.50 g lipids 6.35 g 4.45 g carbohydrates 0.4 g 0.8 g Cholesterol 284 mg 178 mg Calcium 39.5 mg 21 mg Magnesium 5.5 mg 6.5 mg Phosphor 139.5 mg 82 mg Iron 1.65 mg 0.8 mg Sodium 64.5 mg 84 mg Potassium 39.5 mg 75 mg Zinc 1.05 mg 0.55 mg B12 vitamin 0.8 mcg 0.5 mcg Vitamin A 152.5 mcg 95 mcg Vitamin D 0.69 mcg 0.85 mcg Folic acid 33 mcg 23.5 mcg Hill 131.5 mg 125.5 mg Selenium 16 mcg 15.85 mcg

How to cook quail eggs

To boil the quail egg, just put a container of water to boil. When it starts to boil, you can put the eggs in this water, one by one, gently and cover the container, letting it cook for about 3 to 5 minutes.

how to peel

To peel the quail eggs easily, they must be submerged in cold water, after being cooked, letting them rest for about 2 minutes. After that, they can be placed on a board and, with one hand, rotate them in circular motions, gently and with a little pressure, to break the shell, and then remove it.

Another way to peel is to place the eggs in a glass jar with cold water, cover, shake vigorously and then remove the eggs and remove the shell.

Recipes for cooking quail eggs

Because it is small, quail eggs can be used to create some creative and healthy births. Some ways to prepare them are:

1. Quail egg skewers

Ingredients

Quail eggs;

Smoked salmon;

Cherry tomato;

Wooden chopsticks.

Preparation mode

Cook and peel the quail eggs, then place on a wooden chopstick, alternating with the remaining ingredients.

2. Quail egg salad

Quail eggs go with any type of salad, with raw vegetables or cooked vegetables. The seasoning can be made with a little vinegar and a natural yogurt base with fine herbs, for example.

Here’s how to prepare a delicious and healthy salad dressing.