Jaw Cramp: Why It Happens and What to Do

Jaw cramp happens when the muscles under the chin contract involuntarily, causing pain in the region, difficulty opening the mouth and the sensation of a hard ball in the place.

So, like any other type of cramp, this condition causes a lot of pain and usually comes after yawning, when you need to use these muscles, known as the genioglossus and geniohyoid, to lift the tongue.

Although it is very uncomfortable, jaw cramp is usually a temporary condition that resolves in a few minutes, requiring no special treatment.

main symptoms

The main symptom of cramp in the jaw, or under the chin, is the emergence of a very strong pain in the region. However, it is common for the pain to be accompanied by:

Difficulty opening or moving the mouth;

Stiff tongue sensation;

Presence of a hard ball under the chin.

In some cases, the pain can end up affecting the neck and ears as well, especially when it lasts for several minutes.

How to relieve cramp pain

One of the easiest and fastest ways to relieve the pain caused by cramps is to massage the muscle lightly, using the tip or the knuckles. However, applying heat to the area can also help, especially when the cramp takes a while to go away.

After the cramp disappears, it is normal for the pain to decrease but still remain for a while longer, as it is common for the muscle to be sore, needing time to recover.

Also, as cramps are relatively common, there are some ways to try to prevent them from coming back, such as slowly opening your mouth whenever you need to yawn, as well as trying to keep your tongue at the bottom of your mouth to avoid contracting it. excess muscles in the region.

Why cramps happen

In most cases, the cramp happens after yawning, when there is an excessive and rapid contraction of the muscles responsible for lifting the tongue. However, other situations that can also be at the origin of cramp include:

talk for a long time restless: this cause is more frequent in teachers or singers, for example;

restless: this cause is more frequent in teachers or singers, for example; chew very hard : can happen when you have a very large piece of food or when the food is very hard;

: can happen when you have a very large piece of food or when the food is very hard; Magnesium and potassium deficiency : the lack of these minerals causes the appearance of spasms in various muscles of the body;

: the lack of these minerals causes the appearance of spasms in various muscles of the body; lack of vitamin B : in addition to mineral deficiency, the lack of any type of vitamin B complex can also cause frequent cramps in any muscle in the body;

: in addition to mineral deficiency, the lack of any type of vitamin B complex can also cause frequent cramps in any muscle in the body; Dehydration: the lack of water in the body also hinders muscle functioning, facilitating the emergence of cramps.

In addition, being very tired or having excess stress can also contribute to the appearance of cramps, as they hinder the normal functioning of the nervous system.

So, if the cramp is very frequent, it is important to consult a doctor to assess if there is any cause that needs more specific treatment.