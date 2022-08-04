How to apply self-tanner without staining the skin

To avoid stains on the skin, it is important, before using the self-tanner, to remove all accessories, in addition to showering and applying the product using a glove and making circular movements along the body, leaving the places with folds for the end. , such as knees or fingers, for example.

Self-tanning products are products that act on the skin by the action of dihydroxyacetone (DHA), which react with components of cells present in the most superficial layer of the skin, leading to the formation of a pigment responsible for skin tanning, melanoidin, however this pigment , unlike melanin, does not provide protection against ultraviolet radiation from the sun, and it is also important to apply sunscreen.

Products for artificial tanning have no contraindication and can be sold in the form of creams or sprays, and there are good self-tanning products from different brands and for all skin types, which can be purchased at pharmacies, drugstores or supermarkets.

How to apply self-tanner

Before applying the self-tanner, it is important to remove all accessories and jewelry, take a shower to eliminate body dirt and makeup residue and dry the skin very well with a clean towel. In addition, it is recommended to perform a body exfoliation to remove impurities and dead cells, thus ensuring an even tan.

Before starting to apply the cream, you should put on gloves to avoid getting stained hands and dirty nails. If you don’t have gloves, wash your hands with mild soap several times during application and rub your fingernails with a brush.

After putting on the gloves, use a small amount of self-tanner and apply it in circular motions, in the following order:

Apply to legs: place the product up to the ankles and on the top of the feet; Apply to arms: put the product up to the hands, belly and chest; apply on the back: the application of self-tanner must be done by a family member so that the product is well spread and stains do not appear; Apply on the face: the person must put a ribbon in the hair so that it does not interfere with the application of the product and allows it to be well spread, being important not to forget to apply behind the ears and neck; Apply to places with creases: such as knees, elbows or fingers and massage the place well, so that the product is very well spread.

Generally, the color appears 1 hour after application and darkens over time, with the final result appearing after 4 hours. To get a tanned skin, the product must be applied for at least 2 days in a row, and the color can last between 3 to 7 days.

Precautions when applying self-tanner

During the application of self-tanner, the person must take some care so that the final result is a tanned and beautiful skin. Some of the precautions include:

for 20 minutes after application, remaining naked; not doing exercises that make you sweat up to 4 hours after application, such as running or cleaning the house, for example;

after application of the product; Avoid shaving or lighten the hair before applying self-tanning. Depilation should be done two days before so that the skin is not too sensitive;

In addition to these precautions, if small spots appear on the body after applying the self-tanner, a body exfoliation should be carried out and, only then, apply the self-tanner again.