Scalp psoriasis: what it is and main treatments

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease, in which the body’s defense cells attack the skin, leading to the appearance of blemishes. The scalp is a place where psoriasis patches most often appear, causing redness, scaling, itching, pain and hair loss.

Although there is no cure, scalp psoriasis can be treated with the use of shampoos, creams and medications that relieve symptoms, especially itching, and which must be guided by a dermatologist. One of the most commonly used shampoos to treat this type of psoriasis is 0.05% clobetasol propionate.

main symptoms

Scalp psoriasis causes symptoms such as:

Reddish and scaly lesions;

Itch;

Loss of hair;

Pain;

Burning sensation.

In some cases, bleeding from the scalp can also occur, which is mainly caused by the act of scratching the head. Some of these symptoms can also spread from the scalp to the ears, back of neck, neck or forehead.

Most used treatment options

Treatment for scalp psoriasis can vary from person to person, depending on the severity of the condition and the intensity of the symptoms. However, some of the most commonly used forms of treatment include:

1. Shampoos

Shampoos for scalp psoriasis should be recommended by the dermatologist, as well as the amount of product and treatment time. Most of the time, these shampoos are used in conjunction with other medications, and they serve to relieve itching and reduce the scaling of the scalp caused by psoriasis.

Shampoo containing 0.05% clobetasol propionate is one of the most commonly used shampoos for treating scalp psoriasis. In addition, some shampoos based on vitamin D, tar, salicylic acid and immunosuppressants, such as tacrolimus, may also be indicated to treat this type of psoriasis.

When washing your hair with these shampoos, it is necessary not to force the psoriasis husks out, as this can cause bleeding and infections. The recommended thing is to apply the shampoo and wait a few minutes for the product to act, and then rinse with warm water to help soften the crusts. Then you can comb your hair with a soft-bristled brush.

2. Use of medication

Some medications may be indicated by the doctor, as the use of shampoos does not always improve symptoms. Corticosteroids are the drugs indicated in most cases, as they reduce itching and inflammation, helping to reduce scalp lesions.

Immunosuppressants, such as cyclosporine, act on the immune system, reducing the action of defense cells against the skin, but are usually indicated in more severe cases. Other medications used to treat people with more advanced scalp psoriasis are methotrexate and oral retinoids.

3. Natural treatment

Despite not having a cure, scalp psoriasis manifests itself from time to time, being more frequent in times of greater stress. Therefore, it is important to have habits that help reduce stress, such as maintaining a healthy diet, exercising and performing leisure activities. See what the diet should be like to reduce psoriasis flare-ups.

In addition, some people may have bouts of anxiety and depression that worsen the symptoms of psoriasis, and in these cases follow-up with a psychologist and / or psychiatrist is recommended, as anxiolytic drugs can help control psoriasis.

Some natural products can also help treat scalp psoriasis, such as aloe vera., that reduce redness and scaling. In addition, it is recommended to sunbathe at times of lower heat, as exposure to the sun can improve the lesions, as well as increasing the levels of vitamin D in the body, which also helps to fight psoriasis. Check out more about other natural remedies for psoriasis.

Possible causes

The causes of scalp psoriasis are not yet defined, but it arises when the body’s defense cells, the white blood cells, attack the skin of this area of ​​the body, as if it were an invading agent.

Some situations can increase the risk of developing this type of psoriasis, such as having a father or mother with this disease, being overweight, having gluten sensitivity, using cigarettes, maintaining high levels of stress, having low vitamin D and having some problem that lowers immunity, such as HIV infection.