How to get bronze without leaving home

To accelerate the tan, it is recommended to increase the consumption of foods rich in beta-carotene, which is a substance present in some foods that, in addition to improving the immune system, is able to stimulate the production of melanin, improving the tan.

A good homemade option to accelerate the tan is through the consumption of fruit juice rich in beta-carotene, such as carrots, mangoes and oranges. The consumption of juice and the use of other homemade options should be accompanied by the use of sunscreen and avoid being exposed to the sun for a long time, as it can burn the skin.

Carrot, Mango and Orange Juice

Carrot, mango and orange juice, in addition to being rich in beta-carotene, stimulates the production of melanin, leaving the skin brown and not red and preventing it from peeling later.

Ingredients

2 carrots;

1/2 mango;

2 oranges.

Preparation mode

Pass all the ingredients through the centrifuge, or hit the blender and drink afterwards. Make this juice every day starting at least 15 days before sun exposure and during beach or pool days.

In addition to beta-carotene, this juice is rich in vitamin E and minerals, being indicated to improve skin health, as it also promotes hydration.

Carrot Bronzer and Coconut Oil

Homemade tanner with carrot and coconut oil is interesting for those who want to speed up the tanning process and keep their skin healthy. That’s because the carrot is able to stimulate the production of melanin while the coconut oil leaves the skin hydrated, preventing it from drying out and peeling later.

Ingredients

4 carrots;

10 drops of coconut oil.

Preparation mode

To make homemade bronzer, you need to cut the carrots into slices and put them in a blender. Then add 10 drops of coconut oil, mix and apply to the skin. You can store the bronzer in the fridge in dark glass jars.