3 frequently asked questions about Getting Pregnant at 40

Although the probability of getting pregnant after the age of 40 is lower, this is possible and can be safe if the woman follows all the care that the doctor indicates, doing prenatal care with all the necessary exams.

At this age, the woman who becomes pregnant needs to be seen by the doctor more frequently and consultations can happen 2 to 3 times a month and still need to undergo more specific exams to assess both her and the baby’s health.

1. Is getting pregnant at age 40 dangerous?

Getting pregnant at age 40 can be more dangerous than getting pregnant in early adulthood. The risks of getting pregnant at age 40 include:

Increased chances of developing gestational diabetes

Increased chances of having eclampsia, which is high blood pressure typical of pregnancy;

Higher chances of miscarriage;

Higher risk of the baby having a disability;

Higher risk of the baby being born before 38 weeks of gestation.

2. How likely is it to get pregnant at age 40?

Although the chances of a woman getting pregnant at 40 years of age are lower than those who can get pregnant at 20, they are not non-existent. If the woman has not yet entered menopause and does not have any disease that affects the reproductive system, she still has a chance of getting pregnant.

What can make pregnancy difficult at 40 is the fact that eggs no longer respond as well to the hormones responsible for ovulation, due to age. With the aging of eggs, there is a greater chance of having a miscarriage and the baby suffering from some genetic disease, such as Down syndrome, for example.

3. When to undergo treatments to get pregnant after age 40?

If after a few attempts the woman is unable to conceive, she can opt for assisted fertilization techniques or adopt a child. Some techniques that can be used when natural pregnancy does not happen are:

Ovulation induction;

In vitro fertilization;

Artificial insemination.

These treatments are indicated when the couple cannot get pregnant on their own after 1 year of trying. They are a good alternative for those who have difficulty getting pregnant but they can also be quite exhausting because with each passing year the chances of a woman getting pregnant or maintaining a pregnancy are reduced and each of these treatments should only be performed once a year.

Tips to get pregnant faster

To get pregnant faster, it’s important to have sex during your fertile period, because that’s when your chances of getting pregnant are greatest. To find out when your next fertile period is, enter your data:

Also, other tips that can help are:

Perform a check-up before trying to conceive;

Check the fertility rate by taking a blood test to check the levels of FSH and/or estradiol at the beginning of the menstrual cycle. Levels of these hormones may suggest that the ovaries are no longer responding to the hormones that induce ovulation;

Start taking folic acid about 3 months before trying to conceive.

Avoid stress and anxiety;

Exercise regularly and eat well.

Find out which foods contribute to increasing fertility in the following video: