Know the health risks of artificial tanning

Artificial tanning is one that is done in an artificial tanning chamber and produces results similar to those that occur when a person is exposed to the sun, making the skin more golden and darker. However, this practice brings health risks when it is used incorrectly or when it is done regularly, having the same harmful effects as sun exposure, when it is done at inappropriate times, because it also emits UVA and UVB rays.

Although it is generally used in short sessions of less than 20 minutes, even if the person does not leave the session with red skin, harmful effects occur which, although they may take a few years to manifest, are very serious.

The use of artificial tanning beds for aesthetic purposes was prohibited by Anvisa in 2009, due to the health risks, the main ones being:

1. Skin cancer

The development of skin cancer is one of the main risks of this type of tanning, due to the presence of ultraviolet light that the equipment produces. The longer a person uses this type of tanning, the greater the chances of developing cancer.

The first signs of skin cancer can take years to appear and include spots that change color, size or shape, so if you suspect you should go to a dermatologist to analyze the skin and request a biopsy. in case of suspicion. Learn how to identify the signs of skin cancer.

2. Skin aging

UVA rays penetrate the deepest layers of the skin, affecting collagen and elastin fibers, leaving the person’s skin looking older, with more pronounced wrinkles and expression lines, and with a tendency to develop small dark spots on the skin. .

3. Vision problems

Vision problems can arise especially if the indoor tanning session is performed without protective eyewear. Ultraviolet rays have the ability to penetrate the pupil and retina, causing changes such as cataracts, even if the person has their eyes closed, but without goggles.

4. Burns

Staying more than 10 minutes in an artificial tanning chamber can cause serious burns in the entire region exposed to the rays. Therefore, the person may have red and burning skin, as if they had been in the sun for a long time. The mark on the bikini or swim trunks is evidence that the skin has been attacked and the redder the skin, the more serious the burn will be.

How to get a bronze safely

The use of self-tanning creams, with dihydroxyacetone, is an excellent option for tanning the skin throughout the year, without putting health at risk. These products do not stimulate the production of melanin, which is the pigment that gives skin its color, they only react with skin proteins, forming brown substances, so they are not aggressive. This form of tanning leaves the skin golden and not burnt or reddened as can happen with prolonged exposure to the sun or with tanning beds. See how to use self-tanner without staining your skin.

In addition, sun exposure in the hours of lower heat, avoiding the time between 12 pm and 4 pm, is also a way to obtain a healthy and lasting tan, but always with the use of sun protection.

Food also influences the intensity of the tan, so eating foods with carotenes, such as carrots, oranges, mangoes or strawberries, for example, also help to tan faster. Also watch the following video and see how to prepare a homemade recipe to tan faster: