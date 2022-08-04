How is baldness treated?

To treat baldness and disguise hair loss, you can adopt some strategies, such as taking medicine, wearing wigs or applying creams, in addition to being able to resort to aesthetic procedures, such as electrical stimulation and hair implants or transplantation, but this procedure most of the time it is only performed when treatment with medicines and creams is not enough.

In general, baldness is a natural process that arises due to aging and does not require treatment. However, it can also happen as a result of health problems such as thyroid disorders, infections, diabetes, hormonal changes, especially testosterone levels, and genetic factors.

The main ways of treating baldness are:

1. Use of baldness remedies

The main remedy used for baldness is Finasteride, a pill that must be ingested every day and that prevents the formation of a hormone known as DHT, which hinders hair growth. Thus, hair is expected to grow back 3 to 6 months after starting treatment. However, this remedy is only indicated for the treatment of male pattern baldness, and in the case of female pattern baldness, baldness creams are usually indicated.

In addition to finasteride, another drug has been studied and used in the treatment of baldness, Dutasteride, which, like Finasteride, acts by preventing the formation of DHT, however it is believed that this impediment happens in a more lasting way. Despite this, this medication can react with several other remedies, so its indication should be made by the dermatologist after a general assessment of the person’s condition and verification of the use of other remedies.

When baldness is caused by problems that affect the immune system, the dermatologist may also indicate the use of corticosteroid injections at the affected site to decrease the effect of the immune system and allow the hair to grow more easily.

Learn about other baldness remedies.

2. Use of creams

Some creams can also be used to treat baldness in order to promote hair growth, such as:

Minoxidil: it is a substance that can be bought in pharmacies without a prescription and that facilitates hair growth. Usually the first results of using Minoxidil appear after 3 months of using the cream;

it is a substance that can be bought in pharmacies without a prescription and that facilitates hair growth. Usually the first results of using Minoxidil appear after 3 months of using the cream; Dithranol: it is a cream that must be prescribed by the dermatologist and applied before taking a shower to stimulate the growth of new hair;

it is a cream that must be prescribed by the dermatologist and applied before taking a shower to stimulate the growth of new hair; Corticosteroid ointments: are used when baldness is caused by problems with the immune system and should always be prescribed by a doctor.

Generally, these baldness creams should be applied daily to the scalp or as directed by the dermatologist.

3. Laser and electrostimulation

Low frequency laser and electrostimulation are aesthetic procedures that aim to stimulate the multiplication of hair cells, favoring hair growth. In addition, these procedures promote the dilation of blood vessels that transport nutrients and oxygen to the hair, leaving hair stronger, nourished and preventing hair loss.

The value of these procedures varies according to the clinic in which they are performed, but in general they cost an average of R$ 700.00 per month, and it is recommended that the treatment lasts for 6 months.

4. Have a hair transplant

Hair transplantation is a type of surgical treatment that can be used to treat baldness and that is usually used when medicines and creams do not have any kind of result. Generally, to perform a hair transplant, the surgeon takes a small portion of the scalp from a part of the head with many hairs and then divides the sample until individual hairs are obtained, which are then placed in the hairless places to promote hair growth. new wires.

However, hair transplantation is a process that can cost up to 30 thousand reais, as it must be done in private clinics and is not covered by SUS or health plans. Understand how hair transplantation is done.

5. Wear wigs

Wigs are an easy way to disguise hair loss caused by baldness while other treatments do not show the desired results. The two main wig options include:

Acrylic synthetic wigs: they are the most suitable and cheapest type of wigs, with prices between 50 and 100 reais, however, they only last about 6 to 9 months;

they are the most suitable and cheapest type of wigs, with prices between 50 and 100 reais, however, they only last about 6 to 9 months; Wigs with natural hair: are more suitable than synthetics because they allow the skin to breathe properly, produce a more real effect and last up to 4 years, however, they cost approximately 1000 reais and they need more care.

Thus, to choose the best type of wig, it is advisable to consult a dermatologist to evaluate the available options according to the characteristics of baldness and scalp skin.

What can cause baldness

Baldness can have several causes and, therefore, it is important to consult a dermatologist so that the cause and type of baldness can be identified and, thus, the best type of treatment can be indicated. The main causes and types of baldness are:

Male or female baldness: it happens due to the natural aging process, it can start from the age of 20, but is more visible after the age of 50;

it happens due to the natural aging process, it can start from the age of 20, but is more visible after the age of 50; Androgynous baldness: It is the most frequent cause of baldness, occurring due to hereditary factors and excess of the male hormone testosterone. It is more common in men and hair loss can start as early as adolescence;

It is the most frequent cause of baldness, occurring due to hereditary factors and excess of the male hormone testosterone. It is more common in men and hair loss can start as early as adolescence; areata baldness: it happens due to problems that affect the immune system, such as hyperthyroidism or diabetes, and causes the appearance of small circular areas without hair;

it happens due to problems that affect the immune system, such as hyperthyroidism or diabetes, and causes the appearance of small circular areas without hair; Scar baldness: it is hair loss caused by diseases that weaken the hair root such as scleroderma or lichen planus, for example;

it is hair loss caused by diseases that weaken the hair root such as scleroderma or lichen planus, for example; Telogen effluvium: it is one of the most common causes of hair loss and happens due to hormonal changes, excess stress, infections or after surgeries, for example;

it is one of the most common causes of hair loss and happens due to hormonal changes, excess stress, infections or after surgeries, for example; anagen effluvium: it is caused by cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy or radiation, and appears a few weeks after starting treatment.

Thus, depending on the cause of baldness, the doctor will indicate the most appropriate treatment to achieve the best results in each case, which may include the use of medicines, creams or hair transplantation, for example.

Also know how to recognize the first signs of baldness in women.