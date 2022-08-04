How to ensure the skin tan even without getting the sun

Tanned skin without having to expose yourself to the sun can be achieved through the consumption of foods rich in beta-carotene, as this substance stimulates the production of melanin, such as carrots and guava, for example. In addition to food, another option is to use self-tanning creams or moisturizers or perform artificial tanning with a spray, for example. However, it is important to use sunscreen regularly to prevent the appearance of blemishes on the skin, for example.

People with allergies to the sun or those with Lupus, for example, should not be exposed to the sun’s rays too often, as this can trigger various symptoms and compromise the person’s well-being, so if the person wants to keep their skin tanned, It is important to consult a dermatologist, so that it can be verified if the self-tanner can be used and which one is the most suitable, and invest in a diet rich in beta-carotene, in addition to applying sunscreen daily, wearing sunglasses and avoiding the sunniest hours of the day. day.

Some tips to ensure a tan without having to be exposed to the sun are:

1. Use self-tanner

The use of self-tanners can also be very effective when you want to tan your skin without getting sun. That’s because they have DHA in their composition, a substance that reacts with the amino acids present in the skin, giving rise to a component that gives the skin a more tanned color.

The use of these products helps to keep the skin golden and hydrated, without having to run the risks of being exposed to the sun and developing skin cancer, for example. However, to maintain a uniform skin color, you should apply the cream in circular movements, in addition to using sunscreen, since bronze does not protect against the sun’s ultraviolet rays, which can result in dark spots on the skin, for example. See how to use self-tanner without staining your skin.

The use of self-tanning products has no contraindication, since the objective is solely and exclusively to tan the skin, however, if the person is allergic to any of the components of the tanning product, is undergoing treatment with acid, or has a skin disease or who has skin-related symptoms, use of this product is not recommended as complications may result. Therefore, it is important to consult a dermatologist to have an indication of a product that is most suitable for your skin type and objective.

2. Tanning artificially

Artificial tanning is one of the alternatives to tan the skin without having to go to the sun. This procedure is done in aesthetic clinics through jet tanning, in which the professional, with the use of a spray, passes the tanning product on the person’s skin. Usually the product used in this procedure contains a substance capable of reacting with the keratin of the skin, resulting in the tan color. It is important that artificial tanning with spray or jet is recommended by the dermatologist, especially in the case of people who have a skin disease.

Another option for artificial tanning is through tanning chambers, in which the person stays at least 20 minutes inside the equipment receiving UVA and UVB radiation directly, producing effects similar to those that occur when a person is exposed to the sun for a long time.

However, due to the great health risks, in 2009 ANVISA determined the ban on the use of artificial tanning chambers for aesthetic purposes, as it has been proven that the frequent performance of artificial tanning can favor the occurrence of skin cancer, mainly, soon. Know the risks of indoor tanning.

3. Foods rich in beta-carotene

Some foods have beta-carotene in their composition, which are substances capable of stimulating the production of melanin and, thus, making the skin more tanned. Foods rich in beta-carotene are carrots, tomatoes, peppers and guava as well.

Although they are great for tanning the skin, excessive consumption of foods rich in beta-carotene can make the skin more orange, however this situation can be reversed when you stop consuming these foods.

Check out the video below for more tips to tan your skin faster: