Blood pH: Ideal values, how to measure and symptoms

The blood pH must be between 7.35 and 7.45, which is considered a slightly alkaline pH, and the change in these values ​​is a very serious situation, which puts health at risk, even risking death.

Acidosis is considered when the blood becomes more acidic, with values ​​between 6.85 and 7.35, while alkalosis occurs when the blood pH is between 7.45 and 7.95. Blood pH values ​​below 6.9 or above 7.8 can lead to death.

Keeping blood within normal ranges is important to maintain the quality of the body’s cells, which are fully covered by blood. Thus, when the blood is at the ideal pH, the cells are healthy, and when the blood is more acidic or more basic, the cells die sooner, resulting in diseases and complications.

How to measure blood pH

The only way to measure blood pH is through a blood test called arterial blood gas analysis, which is only performed when the individual is hospitalized in the ICU or ICU. This test is done by taking a blood sample, and its result shows the blood pH, bicarbonate, and PCO2. Learn more details about arterial blood gas.

Symptoms of acidosis and alkalosis

When the pH is above the ideal, this situation is called metabolic alkalosis, and when the pH is below the ideal, it is called metabolic acidosis. Symptoms that help identify these blood changes are:

Alkalosis – pH above normal

Metabolic alkalosis does not always cause symptoms, and most often it is the symptoms of the disease that cause the alkalosis. However, symptoms such as muscle spasms, weakness, headache, mental confusion, dizziness and seizures can also appear, mainly caused by changes in electrolytes such as potassium, calcium and sodium.

Acidosis – pH below normal

Acidic pH causes symptoms such as shortness of breath, palpitations, vomiting, drowsiness, disorientation and even life-threatening if it becomes severe and is not treated for pH regulation.

What can change blood pH

The blood pH can suffer a small decrease, becoming a little more acidic, which can happen due to situations such as uncontrolled diabetes, in case of malnutrition, with consumption of the body’s own proteins; chronic bronchitis, overuse of acetylsalicylic acid, and extreme respiratory distress.

However, the pH of the blood can also increase a little, making the blood more basic, in case of frequent and uncontrolled vomiting and diarrhea, in case of hyperaldosteronism, severe respiratory problems, in case of fever or kidney failure.

In any case, whenever the blood pH changes, the body tries to correct this change, with compensatory mechanisms, but this is not always enough, and in severe cases, hospitalization may be necessary. But before this happens, the body itself tries to normalize the pH of the environment, to keep the blood neutral.

Foods that acidify or alkalize the blood

The more acid the body is, the greater the effort the body needs to make to keep the blood pH neutral, and the greater the risk of developing diseases, so even if the blood is within normal values, it is possible to maintain the a little more basic blood, through food.

Foods that acidify the environment

Some foods that acidify the environment, causing more work for the body to have to maintain a neutral blood pH are beans, eggs, flour in general, cocoa, alcohol, olives, cheeses, meats, fish, cornstarch, sugar, milk, coffee, soda, pepper and sauerkraut.

Thus, to give less work to the body, reducing the risk of diseases, it is recommended to consume less of these foods. Learn more foods that acidify the blood.

Foods that alkalize the environment

Foods that help to alkalize the environment, making it easier for the body to keep the blood pH within the normal range, are those that are rich in potassium, magnesium and/or calcium, such as apricots, avocados, melons, dates, grapefruit, grapes. , orange, lemon, corn, celery, raisins, dried figs, dark green vegetables and oatmeal, for example.

Thus, increasing the consumption of these foods helps the body to stay healthier, which can also help in the prevention of diseases. Learn more foods that alkalize the blood.