What is SCID (Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Syndrome)

Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Syndrome (SCID) encompasses a set of diseases present from birth, which are characterized by an alteration in the immune system, in which antibodies are at low levels and lymphocytes are low or absent, making the body unable to protect against infections, putting the baby at risk, and even death.

The most common symptoms of the disease are caused by infectious diseases and the treatment that cures the disease is bone marrow transplantation.

Possible causes

SCID is used to classify a set of diseases that can be caused by X-linked genetic defects and also by ADA enzyme deficiency.

what are the symptoms

Symptoms of SCID usually appear during the first year of life and can include infectious diseases that do not respond to treatment such as pneumonia, meningitis or sepsis, which are difficult to treat and usually do not respond to medication, and skin infections, fungal infections in the mouth and diaper area, diarrhea and liver infection.

What does the diagnosis consist of?

The diagnosis is made when the child has recurrent infections, which do not resolve with treatment. As the disease is hereditary, if someone in the family suffers from this syndrome, the doctor can diagnose the disease as soon as the baby is born, which consists of carrying out blood tests to assess the levels of antibodies and T cells.

How is the treatment done?

The most effective treatment for SCID is bone marrow stem cell transplantation from a healthy, compatible donor, which in most cases cures the disease.

Until a compatible donor is found, treatment consists of resolving the infection and preventing new infections by isolating the child to avoid contact with other people who could be a source of contagion of diseases.

The child may also be subject to immunodeficiency correction through immunoglobulin replacement, which should only be administered to children over 3 months of age and/or who have already contracted infections.

In the case of children with SCID caused by ADA enzyme deficiency, the physician may recommend enzyme replacement therapy, with weekly application of functional ADA, which provides for the reconstitution of the immune system in approximately 2-4 months after the initiation of therapy. .

In addition, it is also important to mention that vaccines with live or attenuated viruses should not be given to these children, until the doctor says otherwise.