Hypertrophy of the nasal turbinates: causes, symptoms and treatment

The hypertrophy of the nasal turbinates corresponds to the increase in these structures, mainly due to allergic rhinitis, which interferes with the passage of air and results in respiratory symptoms, such as snoring, dry mouth and nasal congestion.

The nasal turbinates, also known as turbinates or spongy meat, are structures present in the nasal cavity that have the functions of heating and humidifying the inspired air so that it reaches the lungs. However, when the turbinates are enlarged, air cannot pass as efficiently into the lungs, resulting in difficulty breathing.

The treatment indicated by the doctor depends on the degree of hypertrophy, cause and signs and symptoms presented by the person, and the use of medication or performance of a surgical procedure may be recommended in order to promote the clearing of the respiratory cavity.

Main causes

The hypertrophy of the turbinates occurs mainly as a consequence of allergic rhinitis, in which, due to the presence of allergy triggering factors, there is inflammation of the respiratory structures and, consequently, an increase in the nasal turbinates.

However, this situation can also happen due to chronic sinusitis or changes in the structure of the nose, especially deviated septum, in which there is a change in the position of the wall that separates the nostrils due to blows or changes in their formation during fetal life. . Learn how to identify a deviated septum.

Symptoms of turbinate hypertrophy

The symptoms of turbinate hypertrophy are related to respiratory changes, as the increase in these structures makes it difficult for air to pass. Therefore, in addition to breathing difficulty, it is possible to observe:

snoring;

Nasal congestion and the appearance of secretion;

Dry mouth, as the person starts breathing through the mouth;

Pain in the face and head;

Change in olfactory ability.

These symptoms are similar to the symptoms of flu and colds, however, unlike these diseases, the symptoms of turbinate hypertrophy do not go away and, therefore, it is important to go to the otorhinolaryngologist or general practitioner for an evaluation of the nasal cavity and other tests in order to make the diagnosis and initiate appropriate treatment.

how is the treatment

The treatment of hypertrophy of the nasal turbinates varies according to the cause, degree of hypertrophy and symptoms presented by the person. In milder cases, when the hypertrophy is not significant and does not compromise the passage of air, the doctor may indicate the use of medications to relieve inflammation and, thus, reduce the size of the turbinates, such as nasal decongestants and corticosteroids.

When drug treatment is not enough or when there is significant obstruction of the air passage, a surgical procedure may be recommended, the best known as turbinectomy, which can be total or partial. In partial turbinectomy, only a part of the hypertrophied turbinate is removed, while in total the entire structure is removed. Other surgical techniques are turbinoplasties, which reduce the size of the turbinates and do not remove them and usually have a postoperative period with fewer complications. Understand how turbinectomy is done and what recovery should be like.

In some cases, surgery is also required to correct the deviated septum, and this procedure is often accompanied by cosmetic surgery.