Understand how lymphatic cancer happens

Lymphatic cancer or lymphoma is a disease characterized by the abnormal proliferation of lymphocytes, which are cells responsible for the body’s defense. Normally, lymphocytes are produced and stored in the lymphatic system, which is made up of organs, such as the thymus and spleen, and a network of vessels responsible for transporting lymph from the tissues to the blood vessels, which are called lymph nodes or spleens.

In the case of lymphoma, the lymphocytes undergo changes and, therefore, begin to multiply very quickly or fail to be destroyed, becoming accumulated and leading to the formation of tumors that can compromise the lymphatic system and cause symptoms such as swelling of the lymph nodes present in the neck. or throat, for example, tiredness and general malaise.

The diagnosis is made through laboratory tests, such as the blood count, in which lymphocytosis is verified, in addition to tissue biopsy, which is done to identify the presence of altered cells and confirm the disease so that treatment can be started. In addition, the doctor may request an ultrasound or magnetic resonance imaging, for example, to observe which regions are affected and the evolution of the lymphoma.

Lymphatic system

Possible causes

Although the alteration that occurs in lymphocytes for the development of lymphatic cancer is known, it is still not known why exactly it happens. Most cases of lymphatic cancer occur spontaneously and for no apparent reason. However, some factors can influence the appearance of lymphatic cancer, such as family history or autoimmune diseases, which increase the risk of developing this type of cancer.

Symptoms of Lymphatic Cancer

The main symptom of lymphatic cancer is swelling of the ridges of the neck, armpits, abdomen or groin. Other symptoms are:

Tiredness;

General malaise;

Fever;

loss of appetite;

Weight loss for no apparent reason.

Symptoms associated with lymphatic cancer are the same as in other situations, so it is important to seek help from a general practitioner so that tests are requested that can help with the diagnosis and start treatment. See what are the other signs of this type of cancer.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of lymphatic cancer is done according to the degree of involvement of the lymphatic system and evolution of the disease, that is, if the altered lymphocytes are already in other parts of the body. Thus, treatment can be done through chemotherapy, radiotherapy or both.

During treatment, it is normal for the person to suffer from some adverse effects caused by the medication used, such as weight loss, gastrointestinal changes and hair loss, which is the most common effect.

Lymphatic cancer is curable when diagnosed at the first symptoms, and treatment is started soon after so that the spread of altered cells throughout the body is avoided.

Main risk factors

Some risk factors that are linked to the development of lymphatic cancer include:

Have had an organ transplant;

Being infected with HIV;

Having an autoimmune disease such as Lupus or Sjögren’s Syndrome;

Suffering an Epstein-Barr virus or HTLV-1 infection;

Prolonged exposure to chemicals;

Having a family history of the disease.

Although a family history increases the risk of developing the disease, lymphatic cancer is not hereditary, meaning it does not pass from parents to children, and it is not contagious.